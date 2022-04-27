Photos: The Orange Tree Theatre Presents the UK Première of Pamela Carter's THE MISFORTUNE OF THE ENGLISH

The Orange Tree Theatre presents the UK première of Pamela Carter's The Misfortune of the English. Oscar Toeman directs Hubert Burton (Harrison), Vinnie Heaven (Eaton), Eva Magyar (Tour Guide), and Matthew Tennyson (Lyons).

The production runs until 28 May, with a livestreamed performance via OT On Screen on 12 May and available to stream on demand from 31 May - 3 June.

Artistic Director of The Orange Tree Theatre, Paul Miller says today "It's a real pleasure to welcome such a talented company for The Misfortune of the English, each of them making their OT debuts in Oscar Toeman's production. Pamela Carter's highly original new play, based on real events, tackles the nature of memory and storytelling, our relation to Europe and the problems of leadership."

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz