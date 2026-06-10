Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET in Rehearsal at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester

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All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for Million Dollar Quartet at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester. The show will return for an extended run this summer between Monday 15 June – Saturday 22 August. Check out the photos below!

On the night of December 4th 1956, four men walked into a recording studio in Memphis and made musical history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley were brought together by pure chance for a jam session which would go on to shape the trajectory of rock ‘n’ roll music across the world.

In the studio egos collide, promises are broken and dreams take shape. As the men navigate ambition, rivalry and fame they create the soundtrack that will define an era. Experience the classic songs – “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk The Line”, “Hound Dog” (and many more) – in the thrilling atmosphere of that once-in-a-lifetime event.

Joining Darren Day, who will be playing the role of ‘Sam Phillips’, will be Connor Payne (Ruth The Musical at Wilton’s Music Hall, Assassins and A Man of No Importance, both with the Royal Academy of Music Musical Theatre Company) as ‘Elvis Presley’, Christopher Erasmus (Winghaven Park with Thomas Hopkins Productions, Beauty and the Beast with Upstage Productions) will play ‘Jonny Cash’, returning to his role of ‘Jerry Lee Lewis’ will be Joe Bence (Death Comes to Pemberley during it’s UK Tour, The Farm at Mercury Theatre, Colchester, Million Dollar Quartet at the Barn Theatre), Joey Bradick (Humbug at Waterloo Vaults, The Cavern Club on its UK Tour) will play ‘Carl Perkins’, in the role of ‘Dyanne’ will be Jenay Naima (MJ The Musical at Prince Edward Theatre, Silence! The Musical at Turbine Theatre, The Bodyguard Musical at the Theatre by the Sea), playing ‘Brother Jay’ will be Geraint Downing (Christmas Carol at the Old Vic, Lord of the Rings at the Watermill Theatre), in the role of ‘W.S. “Fluke” Holland’ is Josh Haberfield (Buddy The Buddy Holly Story with Awesome Music Ltd, Aladdin at the Lighthouse Poole, Beauty and the Beast with Paul Holman Associates Ltd).

Million Dollar Quartet will be directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. Choreography will be provided by Joanna Goodwin, Libby Watson will be on set & costume design with Alex Musgrave on lighting design and Nick Lodge on sound design, Lee Freeman will be musical supervisor.

Photo Credit: Alex Tabrizi



Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

Company

Million Dollar Quartet

Set Model

Josh Haberfied

Jonathan O'Boyle

Jonathan O'Boyle

Jenay Naima

Darren Day

Eimear Crealey, Darren Day, Joe Bence, Christopher Erasmus

Eimear Crealey, Connor Payne

Set Model

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