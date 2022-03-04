Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MOZART QUESTION at the Barn Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Mozart Question at The Barn Theatre. Vicki Berwick's theatrical adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel The Mozart Question will debut at the Cirencester theatre from 21 March - 30 April.

The play, which was originally planned to debut as part of the theatre's 2020 season, will be the fourth production based on Michael Morpurgo's work to be staged at the theatre and continues their ongoing relationship with the internationally best-selling author.

The Mozart Question follows acclaimed violinist Paolo Levi as he recounts, to a young reporter, his family's connection to the Holocaust and the power of music in the hardest of times. The new adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's haunting tale of love, secrets and survival will be directed by Jessica Daniels (The Butterfly Lion, Girl From The North Country) and comprise of an actor-musician ensemble with composition, arrangements and musical supervision by Rudy Percival.

The production also features design by Ceci Calf (How To Survive An Apocolypse), movement direction by Mark Conway (Land of Our Fathers - Time Out Critic's Choice), lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (Marry Me A Little, Private Peaceful), sound design by Benjamin Hudson (You (Us) Me) and casting direction by Harry Blumenau.

The full cast are: Matt Ray Brown (The Inheritance, Henry V), Ian Harris (Treasure Island), Phyllis Ho (Life of Pi), Elzbieta Kalicka (The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella), Lara Lewis (The Hired Man), Matthew Romain (The Recruiting Officer, The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella), Mikey Tsoukkas (professional stage debut), Eleanor Turiansky (professional stage debut) and Emma Whittaker (The Green Fairy).

Michael Morpurgo said of his story and the new stage adaptation, "...It is the most important story I have ever written, about the best and most beautiful and most heavenly that is in us, and the worst and most wicked and most hellish too. I have no doubt the Barn are creating a play worthy of the immensity of the tragedy, a play that reflects the power of music to heal, to bring reconciliation and peace in a troubled world."

Photo Credit: Alex Tabrizi