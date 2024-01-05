Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE

The show will première at Omnibus Theatre on 18 January 2024 and will run until 3 February 2024, with previews from 16 January. 

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 1 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023 Photo 2 Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023
Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Thea Photo 3 Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre
RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk Photo 4 RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk

All new rehearsal images have been released for Proteus’ Indestructible. The show will première at Omnibus Theatre on 18 January 2024 and will run until 3 February 2024, with previews from 16 January. 

Check out the photos below!

Mary Swan directs Danny Charles (Christian), Paul Huntley-Thomas (Robin) and Mary Rose (Catherine) in this highly visual production incorporating AI imagery, projections and original music into Proteus’ distinctive physical style. The full creative team includes Animation and Projection Design by Christopher Harrison, Set and Costume Design by Sam Pine, Lighting Design by Joe Hornsby, Dramaturg and Digital Artist Paula Varjack, and Dramaturg Saul Jaffe.

Catherine Shaw spent the 90s shocking the art world with her provocative performance art. She’s always called herself a feminist, but looking back through the lens of #MeToo, she’s questioning how much she enabled the culture she now sees being called out. 

An ambitious Curator approaches her to put together an exhibition of female Artists at a major new gallery; a scandal breaks and, unwittingly caught in the centre, she begins to question everything.   

When men behave in unacceptable ways, why do we always point to the women close to them and ask why they did nothing? Can we, and should we, separate the art from the artist? How far do the ripples of consequence spread? And why is it always women who must hold the moral space?  

Indestructible takes in uncompromising female Artists, from Lee Miller to the Guerrilla Girls via Sinead O’Connor and Taylor Swift, to ask: why is it still so difficult for female Artists to succeed? And why are women always the Muse, never the Artist?  

Photo Credit: Chuck Douglas

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Danny Charles

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mary Rose

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mary Rose

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mary Rose

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mary Rose, Danny Charles, Paul Huntley-Thomas

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mary Rose, Paul Huntley-Thomas

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mary Swan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Paul Huntley-Thomas, Mary Rose

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Paul Huntley-Thomas, Mary Rose




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours Photo
Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours

Mayflower Theatre launches 'An Inspiring Place' and Mayflower Tours Open Day on Saturday 3 February 2024. Join us for an exciting day of behind-the-scenes exploration and discover the new backstage exhibition.

2
Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More! Photo
Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced its spring 2024 season! The theatre looks forward to a list of musicals, featuring a mix of returning titles and brand-new shows that are transferring from the West End, and more. Learn more about the lineup here!

3
Full Cast Set For Wiltshire Creatives World Première of ONE LAST PUSH at Salisbury Photo
Full Cast Set For Wiltshire Creative's World Première of ONE LAST PUSH at Salisbury Playhouse

Wiltshire Creative has announced the cast for their upcoming world première of Chris Chibnall's new comedy One Last Push, as part of their spring 2024 season. Learn more about the production here.

4
Interplay Theatre Launches 2024 Sensory Theatre Symposium Photo
Interplay Theatre Launches 2024 Sensory Theatre Symposium

Interplay Theatre has announced their first Sensory Theatre Symposium, which will explore the latest in sensory theatre, hosted and supported by Leeds Playhouse. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Robert Bathurst to Star in JEFFREY BERNARD IS UNWELL at the Coach and Horses PubRobert Bathurst to Star in JEFFREY BERNARD IS UNWELL at the Coach and Horses Pub
Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!
Full Cast Set For Wiltshire Creative's World Première of ONE LAST PUSH at Salisbury PlayhouseFull Cast Set For Wiltshire Creative's World Première of ONE LAST PUSH at Salisbury Playhouse
Interplay Theatre Launches 2024 Sensory Theatre SymposiumInterplay Theatre Launches 2024 Sensory Theatre Symposium

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You