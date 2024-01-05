Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE

All new rehearsal images have been released for Proteus’ Indestructible. The show will première at Omnibus Theatre on 18 January 2024 and will run until 3 February 2024, with previews from 16 January.

Mary Swan directs Danny Charles (Christian), Paul Huntley-Thomas (Robin) and Mary Rose (Catherine) in this highly visual production incorporating AI imagery, projections and original music into Proteus’ distinctive physical style. The full creative team includes Animation and Projection Design by Christopher Harrison, Set and Costume Design by Sam Pine, Lighting Design by Joe Hornsby, Dramaturg and Digital Artist Paula Varjack, and Dramaturg Saul Jaffe.

Catherine Shaw spent the 90s shocking the art world with her provocative performance art. She’s always called herself a feminist, but looking back through the lens of #MeToo, she’s questioning how much she enabled the culture she now sees being called out.

An ambitious Curator approaches her to put together an exhibition of female Artists at a major new gallery; a scandal breaks and, unwittingly caught in the centre, she begins to question everything.

When men behave in unacceptable ways, why do we always point to the women close to them and ask why they did nothing? Can we, and should we, separate the art from the artist? How far do the ripples of consequence spread? And why is it always women who must hold the moral space?

Indestructible takes in uncompromising female Artists, from Lee Miller to the Guerrilla Girls via Sinead O’Connor and Taylor Swift, to ask: why is it still so difficult for female Artists to succeed? And why are women always the Muse, never the Artist?