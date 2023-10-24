Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Jephtha runs from 8-24 November 2023.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

Rehearsal images have been released for The Royal Opera’s new production of Handel’s final masterpiece Jephtha, which opens for six performances on the main stage at Covent Garden on Wednesday 8 November 2023. 

Check out the photos below!

In this epic new staging, Director of The Royal Opera, Oliver Mears directs an outstanding, largely British cast including Allan Clayton, Jennifer France, Alice Coote, Brindley Sherratt and Cameron Shahbazi. Jephtha will mark the main stage debut of conductor Laurence Cummings - one of Britain's most exciting and versatile exponents of historical performance both as a conductor and a harpsichord player. 

Jephtha is the latest in the Handel Covent Garden series, following the Olivier Award-winning production of Alcina, as well as Theodora, Berenice and Susanna. First performed on this site in 1752, Jephtha is now given its first performances at Covent Garden since Handel’s death. 

Jephtha runs from 8-24 November 2023. Tickets are available on the Royal Opera House website.  

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Stee Photo
First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Steele

New British musical ‘Billie the Kid', with music and lyrics by Gez Mercer, book by Conway McDermott and Gez Mercer, directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael, is being semi-staged in front of a live audience for the first time in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 13 November & Monday 20 November at 7.30pm.

2
Hackney Empire Artistic Director and Joint CEO Yamin Choudury To Step Down in 2024 Photo
Hackney Empire Artistic Director and Joint CEO Yamin Choudury To Step Down in 2024

Chair Sir William Atkinson and the Board of Hackney Empire have announced that Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director and Joint CEO, will be stepping down from his position next year, in order to pursue new opportunities.

3
Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas Photo
Far Out Theatre to Present YEEHAW- An Adult Fairytale This Christmas

YeeHaw- an adult fairytale! Saddle up for a wild west adventure with gangs, outlaws, and pioneering women. Far Out Theatre presents their annual adults-only pantomime filled with vice and depravity.

4
THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Leeds Next Month Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Leeds Next Month

​​​​​​​Northern Ballet returns to Leeds Grand Theatre next month to kick off the festive season early with performances of The Nutcracker from 29 November - 10 December.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much in UK Regional The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You