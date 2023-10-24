Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Handel's JEPHTHA at the Royal Opera House

Rehearsal images have been released for The Royal Opera’s new production of Handel’s final masterpiece Jephtha, which opens for six performances on the main stage at Covent Garden on Wednesday 8 November 2023.

Check out the photos below!

In this epic new staging, Director of The Royal Opera, Oliver Mears directs an outstanding, largely British cast including Allan Clayton, Jennifer France, Alice Coote, Brindley Sherratt and Cameron Shahbazi. Jephtha will mark the main stage debut of conductor Laurence Cummings - one of Britain's most exciting and versatile exponents of historical performance both as a conductor and a harpsichord player.

Jephtha is the latest in the Handel Covent Garden series, following the Olivier Award-winning production of Alcina, as well as Theodora, Berenice and Susanna. First performed on this site in 1752, Jephtha is now given its first performances at Covent Garden since Handel’s death.

Jephtha runs from 8-24 November 2023. Tickets are available on the Royal Opera House website.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner