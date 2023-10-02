Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR

The production will tour nationally from September to include a three-week run at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 2 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 3 Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court
GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month Photo 4 GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Blackeyed Theatre presents a major revival of Oh What a Lovely War to mark the 60th anniversary of Joan Littlewood’s epic anti-war musical.  A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What a Lovely War will tour nationally from September to include a three-week run at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

Check out all new photos below!

Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, Oh What a Lovely War remains a classic of modern theatre, a fusion of timeless songs – including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary – razor-sharp satire and high jinks, offering a satirical account of the First World War as seen through the eyes of the common soldier.

Wildly satirical, visually stunning, and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself.  Now, more than ever, it holds a mirror up to the world and speaks to us all.

Oh What a Lovely War stars Christopher Arkeston (Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Revolting Women, Mikron Theatre Company; Much Ado About Nothing, Cambridge Shakespeare Festival), 2023 Rose Bruford graduate Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley (Once, Barn Theatre; Summer in the City, The Gatehouse; Caligari, Underbelly), Alice E Mayer (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre; The Chronicles of Wild Hollow, Audible; Y Mabinogi, Welsh tour), Chioma Uma (Brief Encounter, New Wolsey and UK tour; Kiss Me Kate, Watermill Theatre; Cinderella The Rockin’ Panto!, New Wolsey Theatre) and Euan Wilson (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Vienna English Theatre; The Great Gatsby, Immersive London; Stick Man, UK tour).

The production is directed by Nicky Allpress (The Shape of Things, Park Theatre; The Walworth Farce, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre), with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk (Burnt City, Punchdrunk; The Color Purple, UK tour; SIX, West End and UK tour) and movement direction by Adam Haigh (The Mikado, Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour; Ruddigore, Wilton’s Music Hall; Kiss Me Kate, Leicester Curve).

Photo Credit: Alex Harvey-Brown

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Alice E. Mayer

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Chioma Uma, Alice E. Mayer

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Chioma Uma

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Christopher Arkeston

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Cast

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Old Rep Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For PETER PAN THE MUSICAL Photo
The Old Rep Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For PETER PAN THE MUSICAL

The Old Rep Theatre have announced the professional cast and creative team behind this year's Christmas adventure Peter Pan the Musical. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Alasdair Beckett-King Will Embark on New UK Tour Photo
Alasdair Beckett-King Will Embark on New UK Tour

Alasdair Becket King is taking his total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show “Nevermore”  on tour across the UK, playing 23 dates from March to May 2024. Learn more about the tour and find out where you can catch the show here!

3
Photos: First Look at THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

All new photos have been released from Moliere's The Hypochondriac at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Performances run until Saturday 21 October 2023. Check out the photos here!

4
THATLL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour With Christmas Show Photo
THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour With Christmas Show

Fresh off the back of its acclaimed autumn tour, That’ll Be The Day is ready to get its festive show on the road, taking audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. Learn more about the production and find out where it's heading out on tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let’s Talk About Philip
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You