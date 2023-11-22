Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released production photos for the world premiere of the musical Treasure Island ahead of this evening’s press night performance. Performances are running now through 6 January 2024.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Bryan Hodgson (Murder For Two, The Importance of Being Earnest), who recently directed the theatre’s acclaimed production of Private Lives, the new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story features a book by Alan Pollock, original music by composer Lee Freeman and lyricist Mark Anderson.

Photo Credit: Alex Tabrizi