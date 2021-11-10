Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose

pixeltracker

The production receives its world premiere at the Rose tonight, Wednesday 10 November.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Production images have been released for Colin Teevan's The Seven Pomegranate Seeds, which receives its world premiere at the Rose tonight, Wednesday 10 November!

The Seven Pomegranate Seeds takes seven contemporary stories grounded in prominent, mythical origins. Persephone, Hypsipyle, Medea, Alcestis, Phaedra, Creusa and Demeter, the women of Euripides' plays, are reimagined as people of today in a fusion of celebrity, inappropriate desires, historical police investigations and missing children. Directed by Melly Still and starring Niamh Cusack and Shannon Hayes.

This is the second Rose Original production in Christopher Haydon's inaugural season as Rose Theatre's Artistic Director.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack, Shannon Hayes

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack, Shannon Hayes

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Niamh Cusack, Shannon Hayes

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Shannon Hayes, Niamh Cusack

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Shannon Hayes

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Shannon Hayes

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Shannon Hayes

Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose
Shannon Hayes


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Company Lapel Pin
Company Lapel Pin
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Future Broadway Star Baby Onesie
Future Broadway Star Baby Onesie

More Hot Stories For You

  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions
  • The Art of Banksy Pre-Sale Starts Now!
  • Colorado Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Month With THE NUTCRACKER
  • GUYS WE F****D Announced at Stanley Hotel Concert Hall, December 30