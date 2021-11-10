Photos: First Look at THE SEVEN POMEGRANATE SEEDS at the Rose

Production images have been released for Colin Teevan's The Seven Pomegranate Seeds, which receives its world premiere at the Rose tonight, Wednesday 10 November!

The Seven Pomegranate Seeds takes seven contemporary stories grounded in prominent, mythical origins. Persephone, Hypsipyle, Medea, Alcestis, Phaedra, Creusa and Demeter, the women of Euripides' plays, are reimagined as people of today in a fusion of celebrity, inappropriate desires, historical police investigations and missing children. Directed by Melly Still and starring Niamh Cusack and Shannon Hayes.

This is the second Rose Original production in Christopher Haydon's inaugural season as Rose Theatre's Artistic Director.