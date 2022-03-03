Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!

pixeltracker

The production is on tour now!

Mar. 3, 2022  

Production images of Platform 4's Triffids! have been released. This dazzling piece of gig theatre is an incredible collision of music, text and rich visual imagery, and is on a national tour this spring. This production takes the audience deep into John Wyndham's classic cold war novel The Day of the Triffids with a live soundtrack with instruments including a moog, double bass, theremin, hammered dulcimer and... a cactus!

Check out the photos below!

The incredible team behind Triffids! have worked with The National Theatre, Bellowhead, Southbank Centre, Kneehigh, BBC and The Bone Ensemble; together they create a very special magic, as seen in their previous collaboration, the acclaimed Invisible Music.

Platform 4 is an artist-led company that creates playful and unexpected worlds in which performers and participants can explore their creativity and the things that matter to them. The work is highly visual and musical, often intimate in scale and process. It connects people and puts human relationships at the heart of the event.

Learn more at www.platform4.org.

Photo Credit: Andi Sapey

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids

Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!
Cast of Triffids



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Iris Theatre in June
  • Blu Blood Acquires Management of Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace
  • Stars Announced For SYMPHONIC MUSICALS At Cheltenham Town Hall
  • London Original Print Fair Announces Move to Somerset House for 37th Edition