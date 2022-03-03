Photos: First Look at Platform 4's TRIFFIDS!

Production images of Platform 4's Triffids! have been released. This dazzling piece of gig theatre is an incredible collision of music, text and rich visual imagery, and is on a national tour this spring. This production takes the audience deep into John Wyndham's classic cold war novel The Day of the Triffids with a live soundtrack with instruments including a moog, double bass, theremin, hammered dulcimer and... a cactus!

Check out the photos below!

The incredible team behind Triffids! have worked with The National Theatre, Bellowhead, Southbank Centre, Kneehigh, BBC and The Bone Ensemble; together they create a very special magic, as seen in their previous collaboration, the acclaimed Invisible Music.

Platform 4 is an artist-led company that creates playful and unexpected worlds in which performers and participants can explore their creativity and the things that matter to them. The work is highly visual and musical, often intimate in scale and process. It connects people and puts human relationships at the heart of the event.

Learn more at www.platform4.org.