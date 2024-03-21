Photos: First Look at LOVE NEVER DIES at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera in a brand new production by West Bromwich Operatic Society, WBOS, is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 May. Check out all new photos below!

Be transported to New York’s playground, Coney Island, where the masked phantom has been hiding amongst the freaks and sideshows for 10 long years, yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé. Lured by the bright lights and financial rewards of Coney, Christine and her family flee Manhattan to perform on stage for one last time, but Christine soon discovers the true identity of her mysterious impresario and that all is not what it seems.

Dan Smith will play The Phantom with Mollie-Anna Riley as Christine. The production also features Tye Harris as Raoul, Holly White as Meg, Sarah Moors as Madam Giry, Adam Partridge as Gangle, Connor Welch as Squelch, Tasheka Coe as Fleck, Elijah Critchley as Gustave. The cast is completed by a talented local ensemble.

LOVE NEVER DIES has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater, additional lyrics are by Charles Hart. The book is by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton, with additional material by Slater and Frederick Forsyth.

Photo Credit: Alex Styles



Mollie-Anna Riley