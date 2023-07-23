Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning

Dazzling Divas, written and performed by Issy van Randwyck, is a mesmerising musical journey illuminating the lives and work of legendary performers Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield. The show runs through July 29 at The Mill at Sonning Theatre.

Check out photos below!

Seven trailblazing women whose lives lit up the world and whose influences continue to this day. Relive their music and stories, each one as extraordinary as the next in one magical evening.

Issy van Randwyck is a triple Olivier Award nominee most recently seen in 'The Boyfriend' at the Menier Chocolate Factory, 'Hay Fever' at the Mill at Sonning and in the film 'Blithe Spirit' with Dame Judi Dench.

She was a member of the satirical cabaret group Fascinating Aida. Her many recordings include 'The Glory of Gershwin' with Larry Adler produced by George Martin.

She's accompanied by a terrific band led by Corin Buckeridge on two keyboard.

Lighting by Mike Robertson

Sound Design Simon Slater

Set & Costume Designer Annie Gosney

Directed by Ed Hall