Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning

Issy van Randwyck is a triple Olivier Award nominee most recently seen in 'The Boyfriend' at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre
Guest Blog: 'Theatre School Was Like Plunging Into Cold Water': Actor Jay Faisca on New St Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Theatre School Was Like Plunging Into Cold Water': Actor Jay Faisca on New Starts and Addressing Problems in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN
Photos: First Look at RSC's THE EMPRESS at the Swan Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at RSC's THE EMPRESS at the Swan Theatre

Dazzling Divas, written and performed by Issy van Randwyck, is a mesmerising musical journey illuminating the lives and work of legendary performers Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield. The show runs through July 29 at The Mill at Sonning Theatre.

Check out photos below!

Seven trailblazing women whose lives lit up the world and whose influences continue to this day. Relive their music and stories, each one as extraordinary as the next in one magical evening.

Issy van Randwyck is a triple Olivier Award nominee most recently seen in 'The Boyfriend' at the Menier Chocolate Factory, 'Hay Fever' at the Mill at Sonning and in the film 'Blithe Spirit' with Dame Judi Dench.

She was a member of the satirical cabaret group Fascinating Aida. Her many recordings include 'The Glory of Gershwin' with Larry Adler produced by George Martin.

She's accompanied by a terrific band led by Corin Buckeridge on two keyboard.

Lighting by Mike Robertson 

Sound Design Simon Slater

Set & Costume Designer Annie Gosney

Directed by Ed Hall

Photo Credit: Andreas Lambis

Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck

Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck

Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck

Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck

Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck

Photos: First Look at Issy van Randwyck in DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board Photo
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board

NYMT has announced its new artistic team, who will work with the previously announced CEO Adrian Packer CBE from September 2023.

2
Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Summer 2023 Events Programme Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Summer 2023 Events Programme

Darlington Hippodrome offers amazing opportunities for adults, families and young people to have some creative fun this summer with a series of workshops and classic films.

3
Jake Smith Appointed as New Artistic Director & CEO of Eastern Angles Photo
Jake Smith Appointed as New Artistic Director & CEO of Eastern Angles

Eastern Angles has announced the appointment of Jake Smith as their new artistic director and CEO. He succeeds Ivan Cutting who has been at the helm of the company for 40 years. In a unique first for an arts institution, both will work together until the end of the year as part of a handover to ensure the philosophy is carried forward into the next era of work.  

4
Programming Updates Revealed For the 2023 Birmingham Festival Photo
Programming Updates Revealed For the 2023 Birmingham Festival

Kicking off on Friday 28 July from 6pm with the opening event One City, A Thousand Memories, Birmingham Festival 23 is now just 1 week away.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You