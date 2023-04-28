Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Al Murray AndÂ Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Garrick Theatre,Â 7 July

The Crown JewelsÂ is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history.

Apr. 28, 2023 Â 

First look photos have been released of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) and Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1's The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4's Light Lunch) who are set to start in the hilarious new West End comedy, The Crown Jewels which runs at The Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July - Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional tour dates.

Al is pictured here as the 'Merry Monarch' King Charles II and Mel as a French Noblewoman. They also double as married couple, and keepers of The Crown Jewels, Talbot and Mrs Edwards in this unmissable summer treat, based on the true story of one of British history's most audacious heist attempts.

The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history. Charismatic and unpredictable Colonel Blood is planning the greatest heist of all time: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight.

With a gang of misfits by his side, what could possibly go wrong? But Charles II can't afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels...

The show's stellar cast also features Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella, Les MisÃ©rables, Heathers in the West End); Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt, West End, Ridley, ITV); Neil Morrissey (BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty); Joe Thomas (Channel 4's The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat, BBC 2's White Gold) and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi, West End).

Written by BAFTA-nominated creator of ITV's The Durrells and BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers) it would be criminal to miss it.

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

Photos: First Look At Al Murray AndÂ Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Garrick Theatre,Â 7 July
Al Murray

Photos: First Look At Al Murray AndÂ Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Garrick Theatre,Â 7 July
Al Murray

Photos: First Look At Al Murray AndÂ Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Garrick Theatre,Â 7 July
Mel Giedroyca

Photos: First Look At Al Murray AndÂ Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Garrick Theatre,Â 7 July
Mel Giedroyca




