Photos: First Look At ABIGAIL'S PARTY At Theatre Royal Bath

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Theatre Royal Bath Productions has released a first look at production photography for the UK tour and West End transfer of the critically acclaimed Theatre Royal Stratford East production of Abigail’s Party. Check out the photos below!

Mike Leigh’s ferocious black comedy of suburban life, social class, materialism and sexual tension in 1970s England is directed by Nadia Fall and will play a limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from Wednesday 12 August to Saturday 19 September 2026, following a UK national tour.

Television and stage actress Tamzin Outhwaite plays Beverly, one of the most iconic characters in British theatre. Outhwaite is much-loved from her television roles including EastEnders, Red Cap, Hotel Babylon and New Tricks. Her previous stage credits include Boeing, Boeing, How the Other Half Lives, Stepping Out, and The Haunting of Alice Bowles. She was a judge on the UK television programme Don't Stop Believing and in 2021 was unmasked as Scarecrow in the final of The Masked Dancer.

Comedian, actor and writer Kevin Bishop plays Laurence. Bishop is known for many roles in film and television including The Kevin Bishop Show, (which he also co-wrote), Muppet Treasure Island, the British Comedy Award winning Star Stories and the 2016 revival of Porridge. On stage he had roles in West End productions of Pete and Dud Come Again, Fat Pig, and Lady Windermere’s Fan as well as Fully Committed (Menier Chocolate Factory), and Once In A Lifetime (Young Vic). Further screen credits include Daddy Issues, Strike, Inside No. 9, Gangster Granny Strikes Again!, Agatha Raisin, Tracey Ullman’s Show, The Rat Pack, Plebs, The Detectorists, Murder In Successville, Benidorm, Hotel Babylon, Peep Show, Love Soup, My Family, David Brent: Life on the Road and Horrible Histories: The Movie. He is also the voice of the fictional lead singer of British virtual band Gorillaz.

Pandora Colin plays Sue. National Theatre credits include Ballet Shoes, Dear Octopus, After The Dance, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Some Trace of Her and Women of Troy as well as Cow|Deer (Royal Court), Antigone and Our Town (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) and Bach and Sons (The Bridge). Screen credits include The Diplomat, Eric, Andor, Flatshare, Master of None, Chernobyl, Line of Duty, Count Arthur Strong, Penny Dreadful, Delicious, Toast of London, Black Books, Earwig And The Witch, The Lady In The Van, I Give It A Year, and Run, Fat Boy and Run.

Omar Malik plays Tony. Theatre credits include A Midsummer Nights Dream (Birmingham Rep), Marriage Material (Lyric Hammersmith/Birmingham Rep), My Beautiful Laundrette (Leicester Curve/Leeds Playhouse) East is East (Nottingham Playhouse/Northern Stage) and Gangsta Granny UK Tour. Screen credits include TV credits include: The Tower, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, No Offence, The Tracey Ullman Show, The Dumping Ground, Behind the Filter, Doctors, Hounslow Diaries, Call the Midwife, Holby City, Moving on, and Young Dracula.

Lauren Patel plays Angela. Theatre credits include The Empress and Falkland Sound (RSC) and A Christmas Carol (Bolton Octagon). Screen credits include Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Effects Of Lying, White Pudding Supper, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Small Prophets, Waterloo Road and Lloyd Of The Flies.

Essex, 1977. Beverly is hosting, the alcohol is flowing, Demis Roussos is on the record player and the cheese and pineapple cocktail sticks are ready to go. Queen of the castle in her suburban semi, Beverly and husband Laurence welcome new neighbours Angela and Tony round for drinks. Sue from next door is invited too but the real party is happening back at her place, as Sue’s teenage daughter Abigail can’t seem to keep the racket down. Awkward small talk quickly descends into inappropriate flirtation and marital disputes: a soiree from hell, but it’d be rude to leave…

Abigails Party is written by Mike Leigh whose many accolades include prizes at the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival, and the Venice International Film Festival, three BAFTA Awards, and nominations for seven Academy Awards. Notable work includes Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake, Happy Go Lucky, Mr. Turner, Naked and Secrets and Lies. He wrote and developed Abigail’s Party through extended improvisations with the original cast, including Alison Steadman in a career launching role as Beverly. The play premiered at London’s Hampstead Theatre in 1977, before being recorded and televised on the BBC’s Play for Today. It has regularly been revived on stage in the decades since.

Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Royal Bath's website.



Omar Malik, Tamzin Outhwiate & Pandora Colin

Omar Malik, Tamzin Outhwaite & Lauren Patel

Lauren Patel & Tamzin Outhwaite

Tamzin Outhwaite

Pandora Colin

Kevin Bishop

Omar Malik & Tamzin Outhwaite

Lauren Patel

The Cast of Abigail's Party

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