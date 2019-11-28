Photo Flash: First Look at European Arts Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

This festive season European Arts Company returns following a highly successful 2018 run of A Christmas Carol. Inspired by Dickens's own charitable work, the 2019 tour is in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital, reflecting the heart-warming message of Scrooge's philanthropic transformation in this perfect Christmas story.

Audiences will be thrilled to experience A Christmas Carol as Dickens himself performed it over 150 years ago. He was the first writer to publicly act out his own work and, in doing so, invented a new genre of performance. Working with the script Dickens used, actor John O'Connor plays over 20 characters, skilfully drawing the audience into this Victorian ghost story about the power of compassion and generosity to transform lives.

Deftly taking them from Dickens's own warm study, to Scrooge's freezing house and the Cratchits' welcoming dinner table even the most miserly of hearts will be stirred this festive season. Beautiful sets by Tom Paris are based on a combination of Dickens's travelling cases and the warmth of his London sitting room, lending real intimacy to this poignant production. This Christmas, audiences can experience what it must have been like to be in the presence of Charles Dickens himself!

http://europeanarts.co.uk/next#tour-dates

See productions photographs below by Dik Ng, featuring John O'Connor!





