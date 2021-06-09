Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at A SPLINTER OF ICE on UK Tour This Summer

The play opened on 8 June in Malvern and will continue to tour the UK until 31 July.

Production images have been released for Ben Brown's new political drama, A SPLINTER OF ICE, starring Oliver Ford Davies as Graham Greene, Stephen Boxer as Kim Philby and Karen Ascoe as Rufa Philby. The play opened on 8 June in Malvern and will continue to tour the UK until 31 July.

Set in Moscow 1987, the cold war begins to thaw, after declining his offer for more than 30 years, novelist Graham Greene travels into the heart of the Soviet Union to meet with his old MI6 boss, Kim Philby. Under the watchful eye of Kim's Russian wife, Rufa, the two men set about catching up on old times. This new political drama explores an unlikely friendship; a friendship interwoven with deceit and loyalty.

A SPLINTER OF ICE is directed by Alan Strachan and Alastair Whatley and produced by Original Theatre Company.

