Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Four Year Partnership With Mikkeli Music Festival

The Orchestra made its debut in Mikkeli under the direction of Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali this summer. 

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

The Philharmonia Orchestra and Mikkeli Music Festival have announced a four-year partnership from 2023-26, during which the Philharmonia will perform at the Mikkeli Music Festival in Finland four nights a year. The Philharmonia's concerts will be led by their Finnish Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali, as well as a changing rostrum of guest conductors each year.

The Orchestra made its debut in Mikkeli under the direction of Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali this summer.

In 2023 the festival runs from 29 July to 5 August with a theme of LOVE. The Philharmonia returns for orchestral concerts between 2-5 August 2023, in addition to which the Orchestra's musicians will also perform a number of chamber music concerts.

The 2023 programme will be announced in stages, and the first concerts will go on sale between November and December 2022.

Teemu Laasanen, Festival Director of the Mikkeli Music Festival, said: "Following the Philharmonia's outstandingly successful debut at the Mikkeli Music Festival in 2022, it was natural from the get-go for us to seek continuance of the newly established partnership. The festival has artistically ambitious plans for the future, and the Philharmonia Orchestra with its Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali meets and exceeds our expectations in every sense."

Thorben Dittes, CEO of Philharmonia Orchestra, said: "The Philharmonia is thrilled to be announcing a new collaboration with the Mikkeli Music Festival, building on the success of our debut residency in the summer of 2022. We look forward to showcasing the flourishing partnership with our Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali at this important annual festival in the Finnish musical calendar."




More Hot Stories For You


Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Revealed as Finalist For This Year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award At The UK Theatre AwardsDundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Revealed as Finalist For This Year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award At The UK Theatre Awards
October 7, 2022

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, alongside Leeds Playhouse and New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, are now unveiled as the finalists for this year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards. Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre is the only Scottish organisation to be nominated alongside the two other theatres which were selected from a very large number of submissions.
15 Playwrights, Directors and Actors Announced For Audio-Theatre Experience HEAR MYSELF THINK15 Playwrights, Directors and Actors Announced For Audio-Theatre Experience HEAR MYSELF THINK
October 7, 2022

The incredible audio-theatre experience Hear Myself Think has commissioned five playwrights, five directors and five actors for its exciting second series.  Inviting listeners to plug in their headphones and undertake a short, simple everyday activity in the company of one of five different characters, Hear Myself Think launched during the pandemic to offer bitesize opportunities for active engagement with your own wellbeing. 
Full Cast Announced For Curve's THE WIZARD OF OZFull Cast Announced For Curve's THE WIZARD OF OZ
October 7, 2022

There's no place like Curve this Christmas as the theatre reveals the full cast of its festive musical The Wizard of Oz.
STILL FLOATING Comes to Perth Theatre's Joan Knight StudioSTILL FLOATING Comes to Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio
October 7, 2022

A brand new piece of warm-hearted comic storytelling about love, resilience and laughing at the things that should make us cry, from BBC award-winning writer/performer Shôn Dale-Jones comes to Perth Theatre this month.
The New Vocal Club Artwork Weaves A Sonic Tapestry Of Voices From Across PerthshireThe New Vocal Club Artwork Weaves A Sonic Tapestry Of Voices From Across Perthshire
October 7, 2022

Part film installation, part oral history documentary, and part found-sound collage, The New Vocal Club is based on interviews and film recorded between 2021 and 2022 with local groups and communities including PKAVS, St Johnstone FC and local choirs. The resulting collage of film, free jazz, Gaelic song and textiles creates a sonic tapestry of voices.