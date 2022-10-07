Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Four Year Partnership With Mikkeli Music Festival

The Philharmonia Orchestra and Mikkeli Music Festival have announced a four-year partnership from 2023-26, during which the Philharmonia will perform at the Mikkeli Music Festival in Finland four nights a year. The Philharmonia's concerts will be led by their Finnish Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali, as well as a changing rostrum of guest conductors each year.

The Orchestra made its debut in Mikkeli under the direction of Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali this summer.

In 2023 the festival runs from 29 July to 5 August with a theme of LOVE. The Philharmonia returns for orchestral concerts between 2-5 August 2023, in addition to which the Orchestra's musicians will also perform a number of chamber music concerts.

The 2023 programme will be announced in stages, and the first concerts will go on sale between November and December 2022.

Teemu Laasanen, Festival Director of the Mikkeli Music Festival, said: "Following the Philharmonia's outstandingly successful debut at the Mikkeli Music Festival in 2022, it was natural from the get-go for us to seek continuance of the newly established partnership. The festival has artistically ambitious plans for the future, and the Philharmonia Orchestra with its Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali meets and exceeds our expectations in every sense."

Thorben Dittes, CEO of Philharmonia Orchestra, said: "The Philharmonia is thrilled to be announcing a new collaboration with the Mikkeli Music Festival, building on the success of our debut residency in the summer of 2022. We look forward to showcasing the flourishing partnership with our Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali at this important annual festival in the Finnish musical calendar."