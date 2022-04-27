Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run Tuesday 3 - Thursday 5 May 2022 at Wilton's Music Hall.

Dietrich: Live at Wilton's will be presented Tuesday 3 - Thursday 5 May 2022 at Wilton's Music Hall.

International award-winning touring cabaret and drag artist Peter Groom presents his brand new concert Dietrich: Live at Wilton's.

This glamorous cabaret draws inspiration from Dietrich's legendary solo show, performed worldwide during her last years in the limelight. A sensational evening that revisits some of the Hollywood star's most memorable numbers, including Lili Marlene, Lola, and of course, Falling in Love Again.

Join in for a glittering, dazzling evening of song, glamour and of course Marlene Dietrich

Learn more at www.wiltons.org.uk.



