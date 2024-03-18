Perth Festival Of The Arts Returns This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In its 52nd year, Perth Festival of the Arts will return on 22 May to 1 June and on 8 June, bringing a vibrant and diverse programme showcasing world-class talent from Arts and Culture. This 12-day celebration of the arts will see artists and performers from across the globe arrive at the Gateway to the Highlands.

Perth Festival of the Arts Chairman Craig Dennis said: “We are very pleased to be launching the 2024 programme for Perth Festival of the Arts. The team have put together a varied and exciting series of events where we give a platform to national and international stars, and up and coming performers from closer to home. We hope that we have curated a programme that will continue our aim to be a key player in a thriving cultural scene in Perth.

These are exciting times for Perth as the new Museum and refurbished Art Gallery open their doors, but it's also a key time for the Festival as we continue our evolution to present a festival that excites traditional patrons of the arts while enticing new audiences to our events. We are making it easier than ever for families and young people to attend, and in doing so, are staging shows that we believe gives them the chance to best experience the emotional power of the arts in a live setting.”

Popular Shows (music, comedy and literature)

Headline shows at this year's Festival include an evening with Edinburgh-born comedian Rory Bremner on 26 May. Britain's top impressionist presents a unique show including stand-up and conversation that looks back at Rory's long and varied career with host Fred MacAulay.

Get ready for the ultimate Funk and Soul House Party on 31st May at Perth Concert Hall as renowned DJ Craig Charles brings his all-new DJ show inviting fans to enter his living room as he delves into his extensive record collection to bring you straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts, and much more.

Join writing super-group, the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers Mark Billingham, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone and Stuart Neville for a roof-removing show on 30 May as they temporarily put down their pen and pick up guitars to ‘happily murder much-loved' songs.

Prepare to be swept away on 31 May as comedienne, songstress, and one third of Fascinating Aida, Liza Pulman joins quick-witted musical virtuoso Joe Stilgoe for an evening of song, charm, wit and old-fashioned glamour in 'A Couple of Swells'.

Classical Concerts and Opera

Continuing in its strong classical offering, this year the Festival invites classical performers from across the world. On Sat 25th, one of the most highly sought after orchestras in Europe,Czech National Symphony Orchestra are set to dazzle crowds at Perth Concert Hall. Led by internationally acclaimed American conductor Steven Mercurio, the group will be joined by violinist Chloë Hanslip for a colourful programme featuring Bruch's Violin Concerto and Beethoven's energetic Seventh Symphony. Mixing iconic choral works with music by some of today's most exciting composers, Tenebrae are set to inspire audiences with A Prayer for Deliverance on 24 May.

European ensemble II Giardino d'Amore present their new programme ‘The New 4 Seasons', which explores the explosive diversity and joyful energy of The Four Seasons composed by Vivaldi, Piazzola and Richter. This unique concert features changes of costume and lighting which transform the experience into musical theatre.

Following their sold out run of ‘The Seal Woman' at last year's Festival, Scots Opera Project return for 2024, delivering an innovative reinterpretation of Mozart's The Magic Flute. This groundbreaking production reimagines the classic within the confines of an asylum at Perth Theatre on 22 May and 26 May. Experience opera on a miniature scale with Scottish Opera's pop-up opera performances on 25 May – these specially created 30-minute performances will be brought to life by two singers, instrumentalists, and a beautiful set of illustrations.

Making their Perth Festival debut, internationally renowned Scottish chamber music collective Hebrides Ensemble present ‘Auld Alliance', a gorgeous new programme celebrating the bonds between ‘Auld' friends, Scotland and France.

On the Festival's final evening, one of the world's finest brass bands, The Fairey Band, presents a spectacular concert of music and animation, performing a brass band arrangement of Pictures at an Exhibition to accompany animated interpretations of Mussorgsky's masterpiece. This will be its first screening in Europe.

Theatre Shows and Popular Music

Principal Percussionist of English National Opera, Mick Doran, brings an irreverent, humorous, and moving show – An A-Z of Orchestral Triangle Playing - as he invites you into the real world of the orchestral musician on 28 May.

A close-shave with a landmine, menaced by a warlord & abducted by the Mujahideen - hear the extraordinary true story of Henry Naylor and Photographer Sam Maynard's 2002 trip to the Afghan warzone in the award-winning Afghanistan Is Not Funny on 27 May.

Presented by The Cross Trust, Perth Festival's Artists of the Year Concert returns on 30 May featuring pianist Eleanor Pugley, multi-disciplinary artist Tallulah Rose, and singer-songwriter Alisa Black

Perth Festival's mini-festival day, Scotland Trending returns on Sat 8 June showcasing the best of Scotland's singer-songwriters and bands. The event at Perth's Twa Tams live music venue features rising stars including local band The Crom, pop/ indie band Moonlight Zoo from Dunfermline and Edinburgh six-piece Chameleon Lady.

Visual Arts

In partnership with Lindsays, arTay Exhibition returns for four days only from 23 – 26 May, showing an exciting, curated exhibition of established Scottish artists and fresh new talent, woven together in this unmissable gallery in the outdoor plaza of Perth Concert Hall.

﻿Andrew Diamond, Head of Perth office at Lindsays, said: “arTay is a tremendous showcase. It is an attraction that represents so much of the vibrancy that, as a local firm, we see in and around Perth. We are delighted to be playing our part in it, supporting an event which will hopefully attract more people to visit this great city, see some fantastic art and boost the local economy at the same time.”

In St John's Shopping Centre, Perthshire Photographic Society presents an 11-day pop-up exhibition displaying landscapes and portraits to night, street, and still life.

All exhibitions are free to attend.

Family

Family-oriented events feature a prime spot in this year's programme. Following last year's sell-out shows, Children's Classic Concerts returns to the festival to spectacularly present ‘Big Top Brass' on 25 May.

Celebrate the Academy Award winning short film Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers with this special screening, with soundtrack performed by live brass band on 1 June. The film tells the story of eccentric Inventor Wallace as he takes in a new lodger, a devious penguin. This fun-filled matinee concert includes music performed by The Fairey Band followed by a screening of the film. Perfect for all the family (and us adults too!). There will also be the opportunity to get hands on and bring some of your favourite characters to life with Aardman's Modelmaking Workshops on 31 May and 1 June.

Free Events

Enjoy two days of stellar free concerts and events on the two Saturdays of the Festival – 25th May and 1 June, in venues throughout the city as the Festival launches their new Community Stages. The line-up includes Perthshire Brass, Perth Amateur Operatic Society, Perth UHI Popular Music Degree Showcase, Perth and District Pipe Band and singer-songwriter Debra Salem performing with Craigie Choir.