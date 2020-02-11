Peaches Christ, Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon Lead Drag Parody ADAM'S APPLE FAMILY VALUES

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky! Peaches Christ's Addams Apple Family Values is a drag parody of the best movie sequel ever made.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including not one but two RuPaul's Drag Race season champions. In the role of Whorticia Addams, that immortal icon of ghoulish gothic glamor, is Sharon Needles. In the delicious role of deranged femme fatale gold-digging nanny Debbie JeJinkxy, it's Jinkx Monsoon.

In an amusing bit of age-blind casting, Peaches Christ steps in to play daughter Thursday Addams. The dashing Major Scales co-stars as Homez Addams, and Baby Lame will terrify audiences by going wigless & beardless in the role of Uncle Fister (that's not a typo). Donna Trump is brother Fugsley, Miss Leigh Ding is Felch the butler, and finally award-winning cabaret superstar Bourgeois of Bourgeois & Maurice in the role of camp counsellor Becky Martin-Granger.

You do not want to miss this hysterical, spooky send-up!

Dates

Venue: London Leicester Square Theatre

Dates: 7th - 9th / 12th - 16th / 19th - 23rd May

Address: 6 Leicester Place, London WC2H 7BX

Times: 9.30pm

Ticket price: Tues - Weds £33 (£31 conc) / Thurs - Sat £35 (£33 conc) / VIP ticket with meet and greet £50

Tickets via: www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 020 7534 1740

Venue: Manchester HOME T1

Dates: 27th - 30th May

Address: 2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester M15 4FN

Times: 8pm (2pm Saturday matinee)

Ticket price: Weds / Thurs / Sat matinee £33 (£31 conc) / Fri / Sat night £35 (£33 conc) / VIP ticket with Meet & Greet Weds / Thurs £48 or Fri / Sat £50 (no Meet & Greet for Saturday Matinee)

Tickets via: homemcr.org/production/peaches-christ-addams-apple-family-values/ / 0161 200 1500





