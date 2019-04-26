Pair Of Pop Idol Tribute Nights Planned For Parr Hall

A pair of pop idol tribute nights celebrating the much-loved music of George Michael and Madonna are planned for next year at Parr Hall.

The show-stopping spectacular that is Fastlove is back by popular demand and ready to deliver another dose of George Michael magic.

Boasting hit after hit of absolute classics from the days of Wham! and the 80s album Faith, right through to the popular hits of the 90s and 00s, this spellbinding show is getting ready to put the "boom boom" into your heart once again.

Combining the very best music with beautiful dancing and glittering costumes, Fastlove is a breathtaking extravaganza which will have fans singing along to all the favourites, including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Father Figure, Jesus to a Child and many more.

Fastlove is guaranteed to create a night to remember by reliving the passion, the flare and unique sensitivity of the much-loved George Michael.

Into the Groove is the ultimate tribute to Madonnaa - strike a pose with a celebration of the incredible 35-year career of the best-selling female artist of all time.

This dazzling and colourful production features all of Madonna's greatest hits including Holiday, Like a Prayer, Papa Don't Preach, Material Girl, Vogue, Music, Hung Up and many more.

Recreating highlights from her breathtaking live tours, this show pays tribute to the classic songs, spectacular costumes and iconic dance routines which have earned Madonna the title Queen of Pop.

The show is generating such a buzz around the country that Madonna fans everywhere are digging out their lacy gloves, conical bras and cowboy hats and preparing to get "into the groove".

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at parrhall.culturewarrington.org or by calling Box Office on 01925 442345.





