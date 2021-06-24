PUB QUIZ FOR KIDS Announced At The Warren

PUB QUIZ FOR KIDS: A runaway hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this family fun quiz is unlike anything you have seen before.

Story knowledge, picture and music rounds mix with bonus rounds and there is even a dance off for the most enthusiastic!

With a host and assistants who will make everyone from toddlers to grannies Frozen with laughter, this show will find out who is Boss Baby and who doesn't have a Scooby Doo!

Suitable for everyone from 5+, this quiz brings youngsters and grown-ups together to remember details of their favourite children's stories, books, films and TV shows. And they'll meet new friends and have a laugh along the way.

So, prepare for quick-fire competition, family fun, lots of laughs and very few prizes.

Story Pocket Theatre's Pub Quiz for Kids has been delighting audiences since 2016 when the show burst onto the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The quiz has packed out music festival comedy tents, libraries, comedy festivals, theatres across the UK and has played to full houses at both the Royal Festival Hall and the Royal Albert Hall.

Stand-up comedian Patrick Monahan was first to front the quiz and up and coming star, Lucy Frederick has taken on the mantle alongside assistants who keep score and contribute to the fun and banter along the way. For this last weekend at The Warren, the Pub Quiz for Kids will be DISNEY-THEMED and we encourage costumes galore!

Having built up a regular and loyal audience during lockdown with an online version of this show, we can't wait to meet them all live and in person.