PRIVATE PEACEFUL to Launch UK Autumn Tour With Book & Ticket Prize Competition

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Ahead of the return of Michael Morpurgo's story Private Peaceful to UK stages on an Autumn 2026 tour, The Production Garden and HarperCollins have lauched a competition, open to all ages and running from 1 to 31 July.

One lucky entrant will win a prize bundle of 50 HarperCollins books by Michael Morpurgo - the beloved author of Private Peaceful and many other classics including War Horse - as well as bookmarks, a signed poster and four tickets to watch Private Peaceful at their chosen venue.

Private Peaceful tells the unforgettable story of Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier, based on the bestselling book by HarperCollins Children's Books. On the eve of battle, Tommo looks back over the events that shaped his life: the warmth of family, the innocence of first love, and the deep bond with his brother that carries him through the horrors of war.

In this acclaimed one-person tour de force, adapted and directed by Simon Reade, a single actor conjures an entire world of characters, landscapes, and emotions. At once heartwarming and heartbreaking, Private Peaceful is both a moving family drama and a powerful reminder of the human cost of war. Lauded across the globe as an international smash hit, this production now embarks on a bold new chapter.

The Private Peaceful tour will visit: Exeter Northcott Theatre (8-10 Sept); Lichfield Garrick Theatre (11-13 Sept); Lowther Pavilion Lytham St Annes (15 Sept); Victoria Wood Theatre Windermere (16 Sept); Lyceum, Edinburgh (17-19 Sept); London, venue to be announced (21-23 Sept); Harrogate Theatre (24-26 Sept); Theatre Royal Winchester (28-30 Sept); Hull Truck Theatre (1-3 Oct); Hall for Cornwall (6-7 Oct); Theatr Brycheiniog Brecon (8-9 Oct); Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (13-17 Oct); Malvern Theatres (21-25 Oct); Theatre Royal Wakefield (27-28 Oct); Connaught Theatre Worthing (11 Nov) and Curve, Leicester (17-19 Nov). Further venues are to be announced. To enter the Private Peaceful competition, visit: https://gleam.io/A46zh/private-peaceful-competition.

Tuesday 8 – Thursday 10 September

Exeter Northcott Theatre

exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/private-peaceful

Friday 11 – Sunday 13 September

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/private-peaceful

Tuesday 15 September

Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes

lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/private-peaceful/

Wednesday 16 September

Victoria Wood Theatre, Windermere

victoriawoodtheatre.com/whats-on/private-peaceful

Thursday 17 – Saturday 19 September

Lyceum, Edinburgh

lyceum.org.uk/events/private-peaceful

Monday 21 – Wednesday 23 September

Wilton's Music Hall, London

https://wiltons.org.uk/whats-on/michael-morpurgos-private-peaceful/

Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 September

Harrogate Theatre

www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-by-michael-morpurgo

Monday 28 – Wednesday 30 September

Theatre Royal Winchester

www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/private-peaceful

Thursday 1 – Saturday 3 October

Hull Truck Theatre

https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/drama/private-peaceful/

Tuesday 6 – Wednesday 7 October

Hall for Cornwall

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/private-peaceful-by-michael-morpurgo

Thursday 8 – Friday 9 October

Theatr Brycheiniog, Powys

theatrbrycheiniog.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873662122

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

www.belgrade.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-26

Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 October

Malvern Theatres

malvern-theatres.co.uk/event/private-peaceful

Tuesday 27 – Wednesday 28 October

Theatre Royal Wakefield

https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-2026

Wednesday 11 November

Worthing Connaught Theatre & Studio

https://wtm.uk/events/private-peaceful/

Tuesday 17 – Thursday 19 November

Curve, Leicester

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/private-peaceful-2/

Further venues are to be announced.

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