PRIVATE PEACEFUL to Launch UK Autumn Tour With Book & Ticket Prize Competition
Simon Reade's one-person adaptation, co-produced by The Production Garden, will tour UK venues this autumn.
Ahead of the return of Michael Morpurgo's story Private Peaceful to UK stages on an Autumn 2026 tour, The Production Garden and HarperCollins have lauched a competition, open to all ages and running from 1 to 31 July.
One lucky entrant will win a prize bundle of 50 HarperCollins books by Michael Morpurgo - the beloved author of Private Peaceful and many other classics including War Horse - as well as bookmarks, a signed poster and four tickets to watch Private Peaceful at their chosen venue.
Private Peaceful tells the unforgettable story of Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier, based on the bestselling book by HarperCollins Children's Books. On the eve of battle, Tommo looks back over the events that shaped his life: the warmth of family, the innocence of first love, and the deep bond with his brother that carries him through the horrors of war.
In this acclaimed one-person tour de force, adapted and directed by Simon Reade, a single actor conjures an entire world of characters, landscapes, and emotions. At once heartwarming and heartbreaking, Private Peaceful is both a moving family drama and a powerful reminder of the human cost of war. Lauded across the globe as an international smash hit, this production now embarks on a bold new chapter.
The Private Peaceful tour will visit: Exeter Northcott Theatre (8-10 Sept); Lichfield Garrick Theatre (11-13 Sept); Lowther Pavilion Lytham St Annes (15 Sept); Victoria Wood Theatre Windermere (16 Sept); Lyceum, Edinburgh (17-19 Sept); London, venue to be announced (21-23 Sept); Harrogate Theatre (24-26 Sept); Theatre Royal Winchester (28-30 Sept); Hull Truck Theatre (1-3 Oct); Hall for Cornwall (6-7 Oct); Theatr Brycheiniog Brecon (8-9 Oct); Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (13-17 Oct); Malvern Theatres (21-25 Oct); Theatre Royal Wakefield (27-28 Oct); Connaught Theatre Worthing (11 Nov) and Curve, Leicester (17-19 Nov). Further venues are to be announced. To enter the Private Peaceful competition, visit: https://gleam.io/A46zh/private-peaceful-competition.
Tuesday 8 – Thursday 10 September
Exeter Northcott Theatre
exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/private-peaceful
Friday 11 – Sunday 13 September
Lichfield Garrick Theatre
www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/private-peaceful
Tuesday 15 September
Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes
lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/private-peaceful/
Wednesday 16 September
Victoria Wood Theatre, Windermere
victoriawoodtheatre.com/whats-on/private-peaceful
Thursday 17 – Saturday 19 September
Lyceum, Edinburgh
lyceum.org.uk/events/private-peaceful
Monday 21 – Wednesday 23 September
Wilton's Music Hall, London
https://wiltons.org.uk/whats-on/michael-morpurgos-private-peaceful/
Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 September
Harrogate Theatre
www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-by-michael-morpurgo
Monday 28 – Wednesday 30 September
Theatre Royal Winchester
www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/private-peaceful
Thursday 1 – Saturday 3 October
Hull Truck Theatre
https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/drama/private-peaceful/
Tuesday 6 – Wednesday 7 October
Hall for Cornwall
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/private-peaceful-by-michael-morpurgo
Thursday 8 – Friday 9 October
Theatr Brycheiniog, Powys
theatrbrycheiniog.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873662122
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October
Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
www.belgrade.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-26
Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 October
Malvern Theatres
malvern-theatres.co.uk/event/private-peaceful
Tuesday 27 – Wednesday 28 October
Theatre Royal Wakefield
https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-2026
Wednesday 11 November
Worthing Connaught Theatre & Studio
https://wtm.uk/events/private-peaceful/
Tuesday 17 – Thursday 19 November
Curve, Leicester
https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/private-peaceful-2/
Further venues are to be announced.
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