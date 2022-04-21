Owen Dennis Will Make His Professional Debut in the World Premiere of SOHO BOY

Soho Boy, a new musical by Paul Emelion Daly about the joys and perils of moving to London, will open at Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London, SW5, 24 May to 4 June, 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday before moving to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

London press night: Friday 27 May at 7.30pm.

Young and trendy, Spencer leaves home and hits Soho for a whirlwind journey of love, laughter, happiness... and heartbreak. Working in a clothes store, busking on the streets and partying at the weekend, the glitter soon fades when Spencer stumbles into the darker side of the neon lights..

Filled with glamour, sex and songs, this is a modern take on a gay scene that can appear glamorous but can also be harsh and lonely.

Owen Dennis is making his professional debut as Spencer.

Creative team: Directed by Matt Strachan, Musical Director Aaron Clingham, Choreographer Robbie O'Reilly, Designer David Shields, Lighting Richard Lambert, Sound Julian Starr, Video Daniel McKeown, Casting Anne Vosser, Artwork Steve Caplin Produced by LAMBCO Productions, Production Photography Nick Brittain Photography Soho shots theroundpixel, Boy on Poster Ethan Johnson, special thanks to CLONE ZONE for location shots

About the Team:

Paul Emelion Daly - Writer & Composer

Paul's work has been recognised at the Vivian Ellis Awards at the London Palladium and the Page to the Stage at the Tristan Bates Theatre.

Matt Strachan - Director

OFFIE OffComm for Head/Lining and London Pub Theatre's Standing Ovation Award for Tier Three Sisters

Aaron Clingham - Musical Directror

Aaron has received nine Off West End Award Nominations for Best Musical Director.

David Shields - Designer

OFFIE WINNER 2022 for Design.

Robbie O'Reilly - Choreographer

OFFIE WINNER 2022 for Choreography on Boys in the Buff.

Richard Lambert/Lambco Productions - Producer

OFFIE WINNER 2022 Special Award Producer

Tickets:

£14.00 Standard

£12.00 Concession

Bookings: https://www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/soho-boy