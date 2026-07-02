Owain Wyn Evans, Rebecca Keatley, and More Set For SNOW WHITE at Swansea Grand

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Snow White at Swansea Grand has announed its lineup for 2026, which includes BBC Presenter Owain Wyn Evans, CBeebies favourite Rebecca Keatley, Singer & TV Personality Suzanne Shaw, panto favourite Christian Patterson and hilarious funnyman, Steve Walls. Audiences can also look forward to a very special digital appearance from Swansea's own Kev Johns.

Currently waking up the nation with his Early Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, the award-winning TV and radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans is also seen daily on the small screen in BBC1's Homes Under the Hammer. No stranger to panto this will be his first at Swansea Grand as he plays the magical Spirit of the Forest. He said 'Drumroll please! I can't wait to be spending Christmas in Swansea for Snow White! The Swansea Grand has always had a place in my heart, and to be taking to the stage there for Panto this year is going to be very special. See you there for excitement, magic and plenty of sparkly moments!'

Rebecca Keatley, known to millions as one of the longest-serving presenters in the CBeebies House, has also appeared in twelve CBeebies pantomimes, award-winning Shakespeare productions and the CBeebies Proms and most recently a brand-new art show Monster Makes with Rebecca. Delighted to be playing the title role this year Rebecca adds: 'I am thrilled to be heading to Wales this Christmas and returning to the stage at The Swansea Grand Theatre as Snow White. I am super excited to be working with such an incredible cast and crew, I can't wait to see you there.'

Playing the Wicked Queen, Suzanne Shaw first found fame as part of chart-topping pop group Hearsay before forging a hugely successful career across television and musical theatre, including lead roles in Chicago, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Rocky Horror Show. The award-winning Swansea-born actor, writer and director Christian Patterson joins Suzanne as her bumbling Henchman. Christian is the Founder Member of award-winning Swansea theatre company Grand Ambition, whose acclaimed stage and screen career includes the RSC, The National Theatre and hit dramas including The Pact and Mr Selfridge.

Marking his 30th year as principal panto comic, Steve Walls a renowned actor, vocalist, compere and presenter, is in every sense of the word, an 'Entertainer'! Steve is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles.

Making a very special appearance Kev Johns who, following ill health, but determined not to let down his panto fans, returns in a unique digital appearance to bring all his usual panto hilarity and mayhem to audiences as the Dame in the Mirror.

Kev said 'I am delighted to have a very different role in this year's panto playing the Dame in the Mirror. Panto is so special to me, so although I can't be there giving my usual performance this is the next best thing, and I am thrilled to still be involved. The people of Swansea still get to see me in a dress this year! Snow White is one of my favourite stories and this will be another fantastic production. There'll be a few surprises, with a great script and lots of boos and cheers.'

Grant McFarlane, Theatre Manager stated: “Tickets for this year's magical Snow White are already flying out the door, and this star-studded cast announcement will only add to the excitement. We can't wait to welcome audiences to the theatre for a truly magical festive experience, packed with all the classic panto ingredients that Swansea audiences have come to know and love”

When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White to be the most beautiful in all the land, Belladonna, the Wicked Queen, is sent into a jealous rage. Will Snow White's friends be able to save her from the Queen's fury letting them all live happily ever after?

Step into a sparkling winter wonderland for a spellbinding festive spectacular guaranteed to delight all ages. Snow White will have all the ingredients for a perfect family panto: dazzling special effects, side-splitting slapstick and plenty of chances to boo, cheer and shout "He's behind you"!

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