Outdoor Shakespeare Event THE COURSE OF TRUE LOVE NEVER DID RUN SMOOTH Comes to Northwood

Audiences will be treated to scenes from The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Olivier Award winning producer Matthew Gale, along with award winning director Helen Tennison present an original open-air evening with Falstaff and the Merry Wives, Oberon, Titania, the mischievous Puck and Bottom, and sparring lovers Beatrice and Benedict, performed in an enchanting setting overlooking the magnificent vista of the 60 acre Holland and Holland Shooting Grounds in Northwood, just on the outskirts of London.

Whilst enjoying a 3 course fine dining menu with seasonal British ingredients from Head Chef Joshua Hunter, audiences will be treated to scenes from The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Much Ado About Nothing, as well as the most romantic of Shakespeare's sonnets. A complimentary glass of Chapel down sparkling Bacchus 2019 will be served on arrival, provided by the Chapel down vineyards in Kent.

Matthew Gale said "At a time when theatres are closed across the whole country we are grateful to Holland and Holland to give artists and audiences the opportunity to share the unique experience of live theatre, and I hope - in the words of the great poet Alexander Pope - "to touch the soul with tender strokes of art."

Helen Tennison said, "The moment I entered the beautiful grounds I was struck by the peaceful atmosphere and felt compelled to create this evening"

The Holland and Holland Shooting Grounds has been certified fully compliant with all relevant COVID-secure government guidelines, including temperature checks on arrival, deep cleaning between sittings and hand sanitizer stations for guests. The large tables seat between 4 - 6 people, and up to six households are permitted to share each one.

