Open Bar Theatre Performs Three Classics

Continuing their partnership with Fuller's pubs, 2023 will see Open Bar Theatre tour Sense and Sensibility followed by two Shakespeare plays to pub gardens up and down the UK, bringing classics back to the people. Updating the satire in the plays to suit modern day, and performing with a physical, high energy style and a dash of audience participation, Open Bar Theatre perform for today's groundlings, those who want to sit back with a big glass of something cold and be entertained.

With an in-house casting process that focuses on inclusivity and representation, the shows' casts include an often untapped mine of talented un-agented actors, performers who have not taken the traditional drama school route into the profession and actors from working class backgrounds. In contrast to pre-conceived notions of classical theatre casting, actors will perform outside of their 'usual roles', and the show's cast is as varied as the audience, with past performers including Nathaniel Curtis as Romeo.

The first in their season is Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility (10 May – 10 June). With a cast of four playing 17 characters (plus intervention from the audience), it follows the three Dashwood sisters as they suddenly lose their father, their home and financial security. Battling to establish themselves in the world and with a cheeky nod to the contradictions of 19th Century society, they fall madly in love, suffer heartbreak, and find themselves at the centre of plenty of gossip.

Next up is Twelfth Night (3 July – 24 August) with four actors, original songs, and a modern aesthetic. Audiences can expect tomfoolery, disguises and audience interaction as shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian negotiate tricky love triangles in the classic farce of mistaken identity.

And finally, in Romeo and Juliet (24 July – 15 September), Open Bar Theatre up the comedy and take out some of the dignity that the two houses are alike in, and take over Fullers' bigger gardens. With original songs and Elizabethan costumes, young love, passion and sword fighting takes place across a two-storey rig.

Later in the year, the company will also be staging A Christmas Carol.

Co-Artistic Directors Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin said, “Bringing classic texts to life for an unconventional audience in unusual settings has always been our forte. Before we started making theatre for Fullers, we brought lively theatrical adaptations to libraries throughout London with our sister company Open Book Theatre. Just as we did with libraries, we found theatre and pub gardens is a perfect combination and in Fullers we have found a supportive and enthusiastic partner who see our productions as the cherry on the cake of their punter's experience.”

Open Bar Theatre was formed in 2016 by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin to produce Shakespeare for Fuller's pub gardens. It's a female-led company creating theatre which is accessible to everyone. The company adopts a lively, informal style for its performances, which fits perfectly with the relaxed setting of a picturesque pub garden.

Show information and listings

Sense and Sensibility

Company information

Directed and adapted by Nicky Diss

Produced by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin Assistant Produced by Sarah Gain

Music by David Knight Movement direction by Vicky Gaskin

Costume design by Grace Kelly Miller

Cast

Laura Cooper-Jones, Darrel Bailey, Thomas Judd, Grace Kelly Miller

Listings information

10 May – 10 June

7.30pm | £18, £15 (concs)

https://www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/sense-and-sensibility

10 May The Rose and Crown, London

Church Place, St. Mary's Road, Ealing, London, W5 4HN

11 May The Mayfly, Stockbridge, Hampshire

Stockbridge, Fullerton, Nr. Stockbridge, Hampshire, SO20 6AX

12 May The Calleva Arms, Hampshire

Little London Road, The Common, Silchester, Hampshire, RG7

13 May The King & Queen, Surrey

34 High Street, Caterham on the Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA

15 May The George IV, London

185 High Road, Chiswick, London, W4 2DR

16 May The Ship Inn, Havant, Hampshire

Langstone Road, Langstone, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1RD

17 May The Turk's Head, Middlesex

28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW1 1LF

18 May The Old Hatchet, Berkshire

Hatchet Lane, Cranbourne, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2EE

19 May The Links Tavern, Hampshire

Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF

21 May The Fox & Pelican, Surrey

Hindhead, Headley Road, Grayshott, Hindhead, Surrey, GU26 6LG

22 May The Prince Albert, Middlesex

30 Hampton Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW2 5QB

23 May The Hare & Hounds, Middlesex

Wyke Green, Osterley, Middlesex, TW7 5PR

24 May The Anglers, Middlesex

3 Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9NR

25 May The White Buck, Hampshire

Bisterne Close, Burley, Hampshire, BH24 4AZ

26 May The Mill at Elstead, Surrey

Godalming, Farnham Road, Elstead, Surrey, GU8 6LE

30 May The Boater, Somerset

9 Argyle Street, Bath, Somerset, BA2 4BQ

31 May The Windmill Inn, Somerset

58 Nore Rd, Portishead, Somerset, BS20 6JZ

1 June The Vansittart, Windsor

105 Vansittart Road, Windsor SL4 5DD

2 June The Hampshire Hog, Hampshire

London Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0QD

5 June The King's Head, Hampshire

The Square, Wickham, Fareham, Hampshire, PO17 5JN

6 June The Jolly Farmer, Hampshire

Alton, Binsted Road, Blacknest, Alton, Hampshire, GU34 4QD

7 June The Castle, Harrow

30 West Street, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 3EF

8 June The Duke of Kent, London

Scotch Common, Ealing, London, W13 8DL

9 June The Bear of Burton, Dorset

15-17 Salisbury Road, Burton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7JG

10 June The Bell Inn, Surrey

Outwood Lane, Outwood, Surrey, RH1 5PN

Twelfth Night

Company information

Directed by Nicky Diss

Produced by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin Assistant Produced by Sarah Gain

Music by David Knight Movement direction by Vicky Gaskin

Costume design by Grace Kelly Miller

Cast

Ben Galpin, Shadia King, Caroline O'Mahoney, Hannah-Marie Pryal

Listings information

3 July – 24 August

7.30pm | £18, £15 (concs)

www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/shakespeare-in-the-garden

3 July The Prince Albert, Twickenham

30 Hampton Road, Twickenham, Middlesex TW2 5QB

4 – 5 July The George IV, London

185 High Road, Chiswick, London, W4 2DR

6 July The Vansittart Arms, Windsor

105 Vansittart Road, Windsor SL4 5DD

8 July The Gun, London

27 Coldharbour, Docklands, London, E14 9NS

11 July Bel & The Dragon, Reading

Blakes Lock, Gas Works Road, RG1 3EQ

12 July The Jolly Farmer, Hampshire

Alton, Binsted Road, Blacknest, Alton,Hampshire, GU34 4QD

13 July The Red Lion, London

13 St Mary's Rd London W5 5RA

14 July The Chairmakers, Hampshire

Worlds End, Hambledon, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO7 4QX

16 July The Prince Blucher, Twickenham

124 The Green, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW2 5AD

18 - 19 July The Castle, Harrow

30 West Street, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 3EF

20 July The Ship Inn, Havant, Hampshire

Langstone Road, Langstone, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1RD

22 July The Hind's Head, Berkshire

Wasing Lane, Aldermaston, Berkshire, RG7 4LX

23 July The Bear of Rodborough, Gloucester

Rodborough Common, Stroud, GL5 3DE

24 July The Ivy House Buckinghamshire

London Road, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, HP8 4RS

26 July The Bridge Tavern, Hampshire

54 East Street, Old Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2JJ

27 July The Cromwell Arms, Hampshire

23 Mainstone, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 8HG

28 July The Cams Mill, Hampshire

Cams Hall Estate, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 8AA

29 July The Bell Inn, Surrey

Outwood Lane, Outwood, Surrey, RH1 5PN

31 July - 1 Aug The Bear Of Burton, Dorset

15-17 Salisbury Road, Burton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7JG

2 Aug The Fox & Hounds, Hampshire

Lyndhurst, 22 High Street, Lyndhurst, Hampshire, SO43 7BG

3 Aug The Chineham Arms, Hampshire

Ajax Close, Chineham, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG24 8XA

5 Aug The King & Queen, Surrey

34 High Street, Caterham On The Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA

7 Aug Bel & The Dragon, Reading

Blakes Lock, Gas Works Road, RG1 3EQ

8 Aug The Plough Inn, London

297 Northfield Avenue, Ealing, London, W5 4XB

9 Aug The Links Tavern, Hampshire

Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF

10 Aug The Turk's Head, Twickenham

28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW1 1LF

13 Aug The Talkhouse, Oxfordshire

Wheatley Road, Stanton St. John, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX33 1EX

5pm

14 - 15 Aug The Windmill Inn, Somerset

58 Nore Rd, Portishead, Somerset, BS20 6JZ

16 Aug The Bay Tree, Oxfordshire

Sheep Street, OX18 4LW

17 Aug The Bull Inn, Berkshire

High Street, Sonning-On-Thames, Berkshire, RG4 6UP

19 Aug The Plough, Norwood Green

10 Tentelow Ln, Southall UB2 4LG

22 Aug The Cross Keys, Buckinghamshire

40 High St, Great Missenden HP16 0AU

23 Aug The Hampshire Hog, Hampshire

London Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0QD

24 Aug The Le De Spencers, High Wycombe

The Common, Downley, High Wycombe HP13 5YQ

25 Aug The Red Lion, West Sussex

The Green, Fernhurst, Haslemere, West Sussex, GU27 3HY

Romeo and Juliet

Company information

Directed by Nicky Diss

Produced by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin Assistant Produced by Sarah Gain

Music by David Knight Movement direction by Vicky Gaskin

Costume design by Grace Kelly Miller

Cast

Thomas Delacourt, Princess Donnough, Vicky Gaskin, Thomas Judd, Dewi Mutiara Sarginson, Harriet Sharmini Smithers

Listings information

24 July – 3 September

7.30pm | £18, £15 (concs)

www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/shakespeare-in-the-garden

24 – 25 July The Pilot, London

68 River Way, Greenwich, London, SE10 0BE

26 July The Mayfly, Stockbridge, Hampshire

Stockbridge, Fullerton, Nr. Stockbridge, Hampshire, SO20 6AX

28 July The Oak, Buckinghamshire

119 Green End Street, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury

29 July The Bell, Bedfordshire

Station Road, Stanbridge, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 9JF

1 Aug The King's Head, Hampshire

The Square, Wickham, Fareham, Hampshire, PO17 5JN

2 Aug The Frog & Wicket, Hampshire

The Green, Eversley Cross, Eversley, Hampshire, RG27 0NS

3 – 4 Aug The Mill At Elstead, Surrey

Godalming, Farnham Road, Elstead, Surrey,GU8 6LE

5 Aug The Bear & Ragged Staff, Hampshire

Stoneymarsh, Michelmersh, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 0LB

8 – 9 Aug The Calleva Arms, Hampshire

Little London Road, The Common, Silchester, Hampshire, RG7

10 Aug The Kingswood Arms, Surrey

Waterhouse Lane, Kingswood, Banstead, Surrey, KT20 6EB

11 Aug The Rose and Crown, London

Church Place, St. Mary's Road, Ealing, London, W5 4HN

12 Aug The Holly Bush, St Albans

Potterscrouch Lane, St Albans AL2 3NN

14 Aug The Red Lion, Charlton

Charlton Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0BG

15 Aug The New Forest, Hampshire

Lyndhurst Road, Ashurst, Hampshire, SO40 7AA

16 - 17 Aug The White Buck, Hampshire

Bisterne Close, Burley, Hampshire, BH24 4AZ

18 Aug The Rising Sun, Hampshire

Iping Road, Milland, Liphook GU30 7NA

21 Aug The Maypole, Hampshire

9 Havant Island, Hayling Island PO110PS

22 Aug The King Charles, Hampshire

6 Lovedon Lane, Kings Worthy, Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 7NU

23 - 24 Aug The Anglers, Teddington

3 Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9NR

26 Aug The Fox & Pelican, Surrey

Hindhead, Headley Road, Grayshott, Hindhead, Surrey, GU26 6LG

27 Aug The Manor House, Gloucestershire

High Street, Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire GL56 0LJ

28 Aug The Hare & Hounds, Gloucestershire

Bath Road, Westonbirt, Tetbury GL8 8QL

29 Aug Bel & The Dragon, Reading

Blakes Lock, Gas Works Road, RG1 3EQ

30 Aug The Hare & Hounds, Middlesex

Wyke Green, Osterley, Middlesex, TW7 5PR

2 Sept The Fisherman's Haunt, Dorset

Salisbury Road, Winkton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7AS

3 – 4 Sept The Alice Lisle, Hampshire

Rockford Green, Ringwood, Hampshire, BH24 3NA

5 Sept The Links Tavern, Hampshire

Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF

6 Sept The King & Queen, Surrey

34 High Street, Caterham on the Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA

8 Sept The Boater, Somerset

9 Argyle Street, Bath, Somerset, BA2 4BQ

9 Sept The Cambridge Arms, Bristol

Coldharbour Road, Redland, Bristol, BS6 7JS

10 Sept The Bear of Rodborough, Gloucester

Rodborough Common, Stroud, GL5 3DE

12 Sept The Old Hatchet, Berkshire

Hatchet Lane, Cranbourne, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2EE

14 – 15 Sept The Duke of Kent, London

Scotch Common, Ealing, London, W13 8DL