Open Bar Theatre Performs Three Classics

Continuing their partnership with Fuller's pubs, 2023 will see Open Bar Theatre tour Sense and Sensibility followed by two Shakespeare plays to pub gardens up and down the UK, bringing classics back to the people. Updating the satire in the plays to suit modern day, and performing with a physical, high energy style and a dash of audience participation, Open Bar Theatre perform for today's groundlings, those who want to sit back with a big glass of something cold and be entertained.
With an in-house casting process that focuses on inclusivity and representation, the shows' casts include an often untapped mine of talented un-agented actors, performers who have not taken the traditional drama school route into the profession and actors from working class backgrounds. In contrast to pre-conceived notions of classical theatre casting, actors will perform outside of their 'usual roles', and the show's cast is as varied as the audience, with past performers including Nathaniel Curtis as Romeo.
The first in their season is Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility (10 May – 10 June). With a cast of four playing 17 characters (plus intervention from the audience), it follows the three Dashwood sisters as they suddenly lose their father, their home and financial security. Battling to establish themselves in the world and with a cheeky nod to the contradictions of 19th Century society, they fall madly in love, suffer heartbreak, and find themselves at the centre of plenty of gossip.
Next up is Twelfth Night (3 July – 24 August) with four actors, original songs, and a modern aesthetic. Audiences can expect tomfoolery, disguises and audience interaction as shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian negotiate tricky love triangles in the classic farce of mistaken identity.
And finally, in Romeo and Juliet (24 July – 15 September), Open Bar Theatre up the comedy and take out some of the dignity that the two houses are alike in, and take over Fullers' bigger gardens. With original songs and Elizabethan costumes, young love, passion and sword fighting takes place across a two-storey rig.
Later in the year, the company will also be staging A Christmas Carol.
Co-Artistic Directors Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin said, “Bringing classic texts to life for an unconventional audience in unusual settings has always been our forte. Before we started making theatre for Fullers, we brought lively theatrical adaptations to libraries throughout London with our sister company Open Book Theatre. Just as we did with libraries, we found theatre and pub gardens is a perfect combination and in Fullers we have found a supportive and enthusiastic partner who see our productions as the cherry on the cake of their punter's experience.”
Open Bar Theatre was formed in 2016 by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin to produce Shakespeare for Fuller's pub gardens. It's a female-led company creating theatre which is accessible to everyone. The company adopts a lively, informal style for its performances, which fits perfectly with the relaxed setting of a picturesque pub garden.
Show information and listings
Company information
Directed and adapted by Nicky Diss
Produced by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin Assistant Produced by Sarah Gain
Music by David Knight Movement direction by Vicky Gaskin
Costume design by Grace Kelly Miller
Cast
Laura Cooper-Jones, Darrel Bailey, Thomas Judd, Grace Kelly Miller
Listings information
10 May – 10 June
7.30pm | £18, £15 (concs)
https://www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/sense-and-sensibility
10 May The Rose and Crown, London
Church Place, St. Mary's Road, Ealing, London, W5 4HN
11 May The Mayfly, Stockbridge, Hampshire
Stockbridge, Fullerton, Nr. Stockbridge, Hampshire, SO20 6AX
12 May The Calleva Arms, Hampshire
Little London Road, The Common, Silchester, Hampshire, RG7
13 May The King & Queen, Surrey
34 High Street, Caterham on the Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA
15 May The George IV, London
185 High Road, Chiswick, London, W4 2DR
16 May The Ship Inn, Havant, Hampshire
Langstone Road, Langstone, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1RD
17 May The Turk's Head, Middlesex
28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW1 1LF
18 May The Old Hatchet, Berkshire
Hatchet Lane, Cranbourne, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2EE
19 May The Links Tavern, Hampshire
Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF
21 May The Fox & Pelican, Surrey
Hindhead, Headley Road, Grayshott, Hindhead, Surrey, GU26 6LG
22 May The Prince Albert, Middlesex
30 Hampton Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW2 5QB
23 May The Hare & Hounds, Middlesex
Wyke Green, Osterley, Middlesex, TW7 5PR
24 May The Anglers, Middlesex
3 Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9NR
25 May The White Buck, Hampshire
Bisterne Close, Burley, Hampshire, BH24 4AZ
26 May The Mill at Elstead, Surrey
Godalming, Farnham Road, Elstead, Surrey, GU8 6LE
30 May The Boater, Somerset
9 Argyle Street, Bath, Somerset, BA2 4BQ
31 May The Windmill Inn, Somerset
58 Nore Rd, Portishead, Somerset, BS20 6JZ
1 June The Vansittart, Windsor
105 Vansittart Road, Windsor SL4 5DD
2 June The Hampshire Hog, Hampshire
London Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0QD
5 June The King's Head, Hampshire
The Square, Wickham, Fareham, Hampshire, PO17 5JN
6 June The Jolly Farmer, Hampshire
Alton, Binsted Road, Blacknest, Alton, Hampshire, GU34 4QD
7 June The Castle, Harrow
30 West Street, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 3EF
8 June The Duke of Kent, London
Scotch Common, Ealing, London, W13 8DL
9 June The Bear of Burton, Dorset
15-17 Salisbury Road, Burton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7JG
10 June The Bell Inn, Surrey
Outwood Lane, Outwood, Surrey, RH1 5PN
Company information
Directed by Nicky Diss
Produced by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin Assistant Produced by Sarah Gain
Music by David Knight Movement direction by Vicky Gaskin
Costume design by Grace Kelly Miller
Cast
Ben Galpin, Shadia King, Caroline O'Mahoney, Hannah-Marie Pryal
Listings information
3 July – 24 August
7.30pm | £18, £15 (concs)
www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/shakespeare-in-the-garden
3 July The Prince Albert, Twickenham
30 Hampton Road, Twickenham, Middlesex TW2 5QB
4 – 5 July The George IV, London
185 High Road, Chiswick, London, W4 2DR
6 July The Vansittart Arms, Windsor
105 Vansittart Road, Windsor SL4 5DD
8 July The Gun, London
27 Coldharbour, Docklands, London, E14 9NS
11 July Bel & The Dragon, Reading
Blakes Lock, Gas Works Road, RG1 3EQ
12 July The Jolly Farmer, Hampshire
Alton, Binsted Road, Blacknest, Alton,Hampshire, GU34 4QD
13 July The Red Lion, London
13 St Mary's Rd London W5 5RA
14 July The Chairmakers, Hampshire
Worlds End, Hambledon, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO7 4QX
16 July The Prince Blucher, Twickenham
124 The Green, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW2 5AD
18 - 19 July The Castle, Harrow
30 West Street, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 3EF
20 July The Ship Inn, Havant, Hampshire
Langstone Road, Langstone, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1RD
22 July The Hind's Head, Berkshire
Wasing Lane, Aldermaston, Berkshire, RG7 4LX
23 July The Bear of Rodborough, Gloucester
Rodborough Common, Stroud, GL5 3DE
24 July The Ivy House Buckinghamshire
London Road, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, HP8 4RS
26 July The Bridge Tavern, Hampshire
54 East Street, Old Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2JJ
27 July The Cromwell Arms, Hampshire
23 Mainstone, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 8HG
28 July The Cams Mill, Hampshire
Cams Hall Estate, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 8AA
29 July The Bell Inn, Surrey
Outwood Lane, Outwood, Surrey, RH1 5PN
31 July - 1 Aug The Bear Of Burton, Dorset
15-17 Salisbury Road, Burton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7JG
2 Aug The Fox & Hounds, Hampshire
Lyndhurst, 22 High Street, Lyndhurst, Hampshire, SO43 7BG
3 Aug The Chineham Arms, Hampshire
Ajax Close, Chineham, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG24 8XA
5 Aug The King & Queen, Surrey
34 High Street, Caterham On The Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA
7 Aug Bel & The Dragon, Reading
Blakes Lock, Gas Works Road, RG1 3EQ
8 Aug The Plough Inn, London
297 Northfield Avenue, Ealing, London, W5 4XB
9 Aug The Links Tavern, Hampshire
Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF
10 Aug The Turk's Head, Twickenham
28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW1 1LF
13 Aug The Talkhouse, Oxfordshire
Wheatley Road, Stanton St. John, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX33 1EX
5pm
14 - 15 Aug The Windmill Inn, Somerset
58 Nore Rd, Portishead, Somerset, BS20 6JZ
16 Aug The Bay Tree, Oxfordshire
Sheep Street, OX18 4LW
17 Aug The Bull Inn, Berkshire
High Street, Sonning-On-Thames, Berkshire, RG4 6UP
19 Aug The Plough, Norwood Green
10 Tentelow Ln, Southall UB2 4LG
22 Aug The Cross Keys, Buckinghamshire
40 High St, Great Missenden HP16 0AU
23 Aug The Hampshire Hog, Hampshire
London Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0QD
24 Aug The Le De Spencers, High Wycombe
The Common, Downley, High Wycombe HP13 5YQ
25 Aug The Red Lion, West Sussex
The Green, Fernhurst, Haslemere, West Sussex, GU27 3HY
Company information
Directed by Nicky Diss
Produced by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin Assistant Produced by Sarah Gain
Music by David Knight Movement direction by Vicky Gaskin
Costume design by Grace Kelly Miller
Cast
Thomas Delacourt, Princess Donnough, Vicky Gaskin, Thomas Judd, Dewi Mutiara Sarginson, Harriet Sharmini Smithers
Listings information
24 July – 3 September
7.30pm | £18, £15 (concs)
www.fullers.co.uk/event-finder/shakespeare-in-the-garden
24 – 25 July The Pilot, London
68 River Way, Greenwich, London, SE10 0BE
26 July The Mayfly, Stockbridge, Hampshire
Stockbridge, Fullerton, Nr. Stockbridge, Hampshire, SO20 6AX
28 July The Oak, Buckinghamshire
119 Green End Street, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury
29 July The Bell, Bedfordshire
Station Road, Stanbridge, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 9JF
1 Aug The King's Head, Hampshire
The Square, Wickham, Fareham, Hampshire, PO17 5JN
2 Aug The Frog & Wicket, Hampshire
The Green, Eversley Cross, Eversley, Hampshire, RG27 0NS
3 – 4 Aug The Mill At Elstead, Surrey
Godalming, Farnham Road, Elstead, Surrey,GU8 6LE
5 Aug The Bear & Ragged Staff, Hampshire
Stoneymarsh, Michelmersh, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 0LB
8 – 9 Aug The Calleva Arms, Hampshire
Little London Road, The Common, Silchester, Hampshire, RG7
10 Aug The Kingswood Arms, Surrey
Waterhouse Lane, Kingswood, Banstead, Surrey, KT20 6EB
11 Aug The Rose and Crown, London
Church Place, St. Mary's Road, Ealing, London, W5 4HN
12 Aug The Holly Bush, St Albans
Potterscrouch Lane, St Albans AL2 3NN
14 Aug The Red Lion, Charlton
Charlton Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0BG
15 Aug The New Forest, Hampshire
Lyndhurst Road, Ashurst, Hampshire, SO40 7AA
16 - 17 Aug The White Buck, Hampshire
Bisterne Close, Burley, Hampshire, BH24 4AZ
18 Aug The Rising Sun, Hampshire
Iping Road, Milland, Liphook GU30 7NA
21 Aug The Maypole, Hampshire
9 Havant Island, Hayling Island PO110PS
22 Aug The King Charles, Hampshire
6 Lovedon Lane, Kings Worthy, Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 7NU
23 - 24 Aug The Anglers, Teddington
3 Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9NR
26 Aug The Fox & Pelican, Surrey
Hindhead, Headley Road, Grayshott, Hindhead, Surrey, GU26 6LG
27 Aug The Manor House, Gloucestershire
High Street, Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire GL56 0LJ
28 Aug The Hare & Hounds, Gloucestershire
Bath Road, Westonbirt, Tetbury GL8 8QL
29 Aug Bel & The Dragon, Reading
Blakes Lock, Gas Works Road, RG1 3EQ
30 Aug The Hare & Hounds, Middlesex
Wyke Green, Osterley, Middlesex, TW7 5PR
2 Sept The Fisherman's Haunt, Dorset
Salisbury Road, Winkton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7AS
3 – 4 Sept The Alice Lisle, Hampshire
Rockford Green, Ringwood, Hampshire, BH24 3NA
5 Sept The Links Tavern, Hampshire
Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF
6 Sept The King & Queen, Surrey
34 High Street, Caterham on the Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA
8 Sept The Boater, Somerset
9 Argyle Street, Bath, Somerset, BA2 4BQ
9 Sept The Cambridge Arms, Bristol
Coldharbour Road, Redland, Bristol, BS6 7JS
10 Sept The Bear of Rodborough, Gloucester
Rodborough Common, Stroud, GL5 3DE
12 Sept The Old Hatchet, Berkshire
Hatchet Lane, Cranbourne, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 2EE
14 – 15 Sept The Duke of Kent, London
Scotch Common, Ealing, London, W13 8DL
