Omar Sharif Inspired LOVE OMAR Reveals Cast And Team at Theatro Technis

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Written by acclaimed playwright Hannah Khalil, Love Omar is a love letter to theatre set backstage at Chichester Festival Theatre in 1983 when Omar Sharif starred in Terence Rattigan's The Sleeping Prince.

Love Omar is fiction based on extensive research including conversations with Sharif’s real co-stars and former staff at the theatre. Peppered with anecdotes from their interviews, as well as from Omar’s autobiography, it is a comedy-drama that asks big questions about fame and power, and celebrates our love of theatre.

The cast is announced as AL NEDJARI (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre, Bridgerton, Netflix, Coronation Street, ITV) as Omar Sharif with ISHIA BENNISON (Three Sisters, Shakespeare’s Globe, EastEnders, Happy Valley, BBC) as his dresser Daphne and LARA SAWALHA (The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, Soho Theatre, Doctors, BBC) in the role of his assistant director Mag.

Proudly produced by Theatro Technis, the production reunites Hannah Khalil with director Chris White, following their successful collaboration on the sell-out, critically acclaimed My English Persian Kitchen (Traverse Theatre, Soho Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Pavilion Dun Laoghaire, Lyric Belfast) and the James Tait Black nominated Scenes from 68* Years (Arcola, London).

The creative team also includes Linbury Prize winning designer Pip Terry, Offie-nominated lighting designer Marty Langthorne, and movement director John Nicholson, co-founder of Peepolykus.

Hannah Khalil, Playwright: “When I saw a photo of Omar Sharif in the foyer at Chichester Festival Theatre I gasped - I had to find out what the world’s most famous Arab actor was doing in West Sussex in 1983! Writing this backstage play, I had the privilege of talking to so many people who were involved with Omar’s only UK stage appearance and have drawn on those eye-opening conversations to write what I hope is a play that speaks to my love of theatre. It is also a deeply personal piece of writing as it explores what it is to be mixed heritage in Britain, something I have been grappling with since I came back to the UK as a teenager. Ultimately though I hope it’s an exciting chance to peek backstage as one of the biggest stars of his generation gets ready to go on stage.”

Kerry Kyriacos Michael, Artistic Director of Theatro Technis: “As a huge fan of Hannah's writing, I am delighted we are able to bring her clever new play Love Omar to Theatro Technis. It’s a dream team with Chris White as director and a stellar cast. It's a very funny, heart-warming and insightful play about fame and the backstage life of a Hollywood actor. I cannot wait for our audiences to enjoy their night out with us.”

One hour until curtain up, and Omar Sharif isn’t happy. The show went well last night, but he feels aggrieved that he was upstaged by his fellow actor, again. He puts on his makeup and longs for a little moment of peace. But that isn't easy when he has to share a dressing room. It’s more than Omar can endure – he is the star, isn't he?

And then comes Mag, the assistant director, although Omar has hardly noticed her before. He thinks she's disturbing him to give feedback on last night's performance, but she has more important things to discuss. And Daphne, his dresser, has been given the task to find out whether Omar has dyed his moustache again. There have been complaints. These are escalating.