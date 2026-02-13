Full Cast Set For UK Tour of John Le Carre's THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions have announced the full cast for the extensive UK-wide tour of the Chichester Festival Theatre production of John le Carré's The Spy Who Came in From the Cold. The tour will open at Curve Leicester on the 12 March 2026, and continue through to August 2026.

Ralf Little (Death in Paradise, God of Carnage, The Royle Family) will star as disillusioned British intelligence officer Alec Leamas with Gráinne Dromgoole (By Royal Appointment, The Merchant of Venice 1936) as the idealistic, left-wing librarian Liz Gold. Tony Turner (Dear England, The Archers) will play George Smiley with Nicholas Murchie (Present Laughter, Say Nothing) as Control and Peter Losasso (Emma, The Comedy of Errors) as Hans-Dieter Mundt.

Completing the cast are Eddie Toll (A Thousand Blows, We Were The Lucky Ones) as Fielder, Melody Chikakane Brown (Life of Pi, Redlands) as Miss Crail/President of the Tribunal, Jeff D'Sangalang (untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play, Shut Up, Im Dreaming) as Ashe, Jonny Burman (EastEnders, One Under Par) as Riemeck/Kiever, Jo Servi (Barber Shop Chronicles, Witness for the Prosecution) as Pitt/Ford and Clara Wessely (Pericles) and James Burman (Romeo & Juliet) as part of the ensemble.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge (Festen, End) this is the first novel by le Carré - the undisputed master of the modern spy genre, whose works include Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager - to be brought to life on stage. Jeremy Herrin will direct (Guess How Much I Love You, Grace Pervades, and People, Places and Things), alongside Tour Director Joe Lichtenstein.

Following its 2024 sold out premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre The Spy Who Came In From The Cold received its West End premiere @sohoplace in November 2025 and its final performance will be on 21 February 2026. The roles of Alec Leamas and Liz Gold, were originated by Rory Keenan and Agnes O'Casey. John Ramm originated the role of Smiley, Gunnar Cauthery Hans-Dieter Mundt, Philip Arditti Fielder, Norma Atallah Miss Crail and President of the Tribunal, Matt Betteridge Riemeck and Kiever, Ian Drysdale Control, Tom Kanji Ashe and David Rubin Pitt and Ford.

British intelligence officer Alec Leamas is weary, hardened, and ready to come in from the cold. But when Control, the Chief of the Circus, presents one final mission — dangerous, deceptive, and deeply personal — Leamas agrees to stay in the game. Dispatched into enemy territory, he finds his convictions tested and his defences breached by Liz Gold, a quietly defiant librarian whose compassion threatens to thaw his frostbitten heart. And what of veteran spymaster George Smiley? What is his role in the operation?

A global bestseller for over six decades and named one of TIME Magazine's All-Time 100 Novels, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is le Carré at his most incisive — a story of betrayal not only between nations, but within the human soul.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, is designed by Max Jones with lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Elizabeth Purnell, composition by Paul Englishby, and movement direction by Lucy Cullingford. Casting by Matilda James CDG. General Management is by Second Half Productions with Melting Pot as Executive Producer for the UK Tour.

The Chichester Festival Theatre production of John le Carré's The Spy Who Came In From the Cold, is produced by The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions.

UK TOUR SCHEDULE 25-26

Leicester Curve Theatre

12 - 14 March 2026

Malvern Theatres

18 - 21 March 2026

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

24 - 28 March 2026

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

31 March - 4 April 2026

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

14 - 18 April 2026

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

21 - 25 April 2026

Wales Millennium Centre

28 April - 2 May 2026

Sheffield Lyceum

5 - 9 May 2026

Liverpool Playhouse

12 - 16 May 2026

Richmond Theatre

19 - 23 May 2026

Glasgow Theatre Royal

26 - 30 May 2026

Theatre Royal Brighton

2 - 6 June 2026

York Grand Opera House

9 - 13 June 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal

16 - 20 June 2026

Nottingham Theatre Royal

23 - 27 June 2026

The Alexandra, Birmingham

30 June - 4 July 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

7 - 11 July 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

14 - 18 July 2026

Lowry, Salford

22 - 26 July 2026

Cambridge Arts

28 July - 1 August 2026

Bath Theatre Royal

11 - 22 August 2026