Oliver Chris Joins Tamsin Greig In THE DEEP BLUE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath, Further Cast Announced

Oliver Chris will join the previously announced Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig to play Freddy opposite her portrayal of Hester Collyer in Theatre Royal Bath's production of The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Rattigan's 1950's study of obsession and the destructive power of love.

The company is completed by Tony Award nominee Finbar Lynch (Not About Nightingales at The National Theatre and Girl from The North Country at the Noel Coward Theatre) as Miller, Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, Hamlet, Othello, In the Bleak MidWinter and House of Cards) as Sir William Collyer, Felicity Montagu (Bridget Jones's Diary, I'm Alan Partridge and Nighty Night) as Mrs Elton, Preston Nyman as Philip Welch, Lisa Ambalavanar as Ann Welch and Marc Elliott (The Father and the Assassin at The National Theatre, Macbeth for the RSC, Syed Massood in EastEnders) as Jackie Jackson. Cast photographs can be downloaded here.

The Deep Blue Sea, directed by Lindsay Posner, will run at which the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath from Thursday 2 May – Saturday 1 June 2024, with a press night on Monday 13 May at 7pm.

When you're stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the deep blue sea can sometimes look very inviting. In this powerful drama of passion versus loyalty, Hester Collyer, the daughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge is floundering in the closing stages of a hopeless affair. Freddie Page, her lover, a handsome but shallow ex-Battle of Britain pilot, is out of his depth in their relationship, overwhelmed by the strength of an emotion he is incapable of reciprocating…

Tamsin Greig has been one of the country's best-loved stage and screen actresses in a career spanning four decades. She won the Olivier for Best Actress in 2007 for Much Ado About Nothing, and has been nominated for The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Breakdown.

Her screen credits have included some of the most successful British comedies, amongst them Green Wing, Black Books, Episodes, Love Soup and Friday Night Dinner. Tamsin has also starred on Radio 4's The Archers, and film roles have included Tamara Drewe and Shaun of the Dead.

Oliver Chris is an actor and writer whose work encompasses stage, television, and film. Amongst others, his theatre credits include King Charles III (Almeida Theatre, West End, Broadway), One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre, West End, Broadway) for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. He also starred in Nicholas Hytner's hit adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Bridge Theatre.

As a writer Oliver's first play, Jack Absolute Flies Again (co-written with Richard Bean) opened at The National Theatre Olivier in 2022.

Oliver's most recent television credits include Motherland, Trying and Foundation for Apple TV, Netflix's The Crown and ITV medical drama Maternal. He is soon to be seen in My Lady Jane for Amazon and Jilly Cooper's Rivals on Disney+

Director Lindsay Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from his widely acclaimed production of A View from The Bridge which is about to transfer to the West End. One of the UK's most accomplished directors, his other recent productions in Bath and for the West End include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Noises Off, God of Carnage, Stone in his Pockets, She Stoops to Conquer and Hay Fever.

Joining Lindsay on the creative team are Peter McKintosh (Set & Costume Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer), Gregory Clarke (Sound Designer), Will Stuart (Composer), Carole Hancock (Hair, Wigs & Make-up Designer), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director) and George Jibson (Associate Director).