ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES The Musical Extended Until February 2020

Following huge demand for tickets, Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket has been extended for a further five months until February 2020. The show, which opened in February this year to a host of glowing reviews, has sold over 200,000 tickets so far and will release a further 100,000 tickets on Monday 10 June.

Paul Whitehouse, who co-wrote the musical and stars as Grandad, said: "Only Fools and Horses The Musical has been an absolute joy to be a part of from day one. We're all so proud of the show and it's such a great feeling to see fans pack out the theatre night after night - they love it as much as we do! Extending the run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a further five months is a real testament to John Sullivan's legacy and the incredible cast and creative team who have helped bring the show alive for our audiences to enjoy. Viva Hooky Street!"

Fans and critics alike have been praising the show in their droves: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it "One Del of a show!"; the Daily Mirror said it was "a treat for Trotter fans" in their five star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that "Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy". Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the "unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!" While Daily Mail urged its readers to "raise a glass of Tittinger to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!"

John Sullivan's iconic and record-breaking television series has been turned into a home-grown West End musical spectacular. With a script and original score by John's son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, the musical reacquaints fans with Britain's most loveable rogues, to experience the classic comedy brought to life once again through 20 ingenious and hilarious songs.

Paul Whitehouse takes centre stage as Grandad, uniting with Tom Bennett (Del Boy) and Ryan Hutton (Rodney) in this unique showstopper, featuring cherished material from the TV series. Join us as we take a trip back to 1989, where it's all kicking off in Peckham. Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, Only Fools and Horses The Musical also features many of the hugely loveable TV characters: Raquel, Cassandra, Trigger, Boycie, Marlene, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman and the dreaded Driscoll Brothers.

With musical contributions from Chas n Dave, the beloved theme tunes as you've never heard them before and an array of brand new songs full of character and cockney charm, you're guaranteed to have a right knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working class London life and the aspirations we all share.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a truly cushty night out. Only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!





