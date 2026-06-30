ONE MILLION WORDS to Make UK Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe in Rilke Centenary Year

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Blau Produções and Suzanna Rosenthal Productions will present the UK premiere of One Million Words as part of the São Paulo Showcase 2026 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production will run August 5–31 at 12:00 p.m. in the Jack Dome at Pleasance Dome.

Written and performed by Ivo Müller, One Million Words is inspired by the life and writings of celebrated Bohemian poet Rainer Maria Rilke, particularly his influential collection Letters to a Young Poet. The 60-minute solo performance explores themes of artistic creation, identity, love, and belonging through a dialogue across time between Rilke and Müller himself.

The production traces Müller's own connection to Rilke's work, which began 15 years ago while he was working as a school teacher searching for ways to inspire his students. Discovering multiple copies of Letters to a Young Poet in a local library, Müller developed a lasting artistic relationship with the text, finding in Rilke's reflections on solitude and creativity a means of fostering empathy and genuine human connection.

Set against a contemporary world shaped by conflict and uncertainty, One Million Words examines what it means to seek a sense of home and identity while navigating an increasingly divided society. Through Müller's performance as both himself and Rilke, the play presents a conversation between two artists separated by a century but connected through shared questions about art, humanity, and purpose.

The Edinburgh engagement follows a successful Los Angeles tour marking the centenary of Rilke's death (1926–2026). Presented during the 100th anniversary year of the poet's passing, One Million Words reflects on the enduring relevance of Rilke's writings and their continued ability to inspire reflection, compassion, and artistic exploration.

One Million Words will perform August 5–31, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in the Jack Dome at Pleasance Dome as part of the São Paulo Showcase. The first review performance is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5.

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