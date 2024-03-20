Nuria Espert Receives Honorary Doctorate Award from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday 18 March, the acclaimed Spanish actress and director Nuria Espert was awarded the Degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, University of London. The Honorary Doctorate award was presented during a private ceremony held at the Residence of the Ambassador to Spain, which was hosted by The Ambassador, HE José Pascual Marco.

Nuria Espert's enormous contribution to the theatre across more than seventy years is unparalleled. Born in Hospitalet de Llobregat, she joined the Children’s Resident Company of the Teatro Romea in Barcelona at the age of thirteen and has since worked continuously as an actress, director and cultural manager. Her versatility as a performer has earned her recognition on both national and international stages, and her directorial work has consistently garnered critical acclaim, showcasing her multifaceted talent and creative vision. Her impact also extends beyond the stage; a vocal opponent of the Franco regime, she continues to be a significant figure in Spain and beyond.

Speaking about receiving the award of Honorary Doctorate, Nuria Espert said:

“Happy and grateful to The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama for such a prestigious honour.”

The Ambassador of Spain, HE José Pascual Marco said:

“Nuria Espert, a colossal actress. Your monumental career in theatre, film and opera knows no boundaries. A force of nature, I find myself lost for words when trying to describe your unsurpassable talent. So, if I may, I will take shelter in the words by another titan of the Spanish arts, poet Rafael Alberti, dedicated to you after he saw your breath-taking interpretation of Oscar Wilde’s Salomé:

To the most courteous, the most graceful

Spanish actress, to the most slender

blue mermaid, jasmine and rose

Sky, sea, moon, sun, carnation,

Venus rising, unique star,

Devotedly, Rafael.”

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama’s Principal, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, said:

“It is a rare moment where one can stand in the power and influence of such an artist that is Nuria Espert. Getting to know her work has been a true inspiration – a reflection of the power of one to change many, of the indomitable strength of the arts to speak truth and the humility and delight expressed by Nuria’s extraordinary body of work. An example to me, our institution, staff and students. An honour.

Nuria Espert is an actress and director who has reshaped what theatre is and can do. We are delighted to celebrate this award with those who worked with her on key productions including her Madame Butterfly and Carmen at Scottish Opera and the ROH, invited her to direct here and who have been influenced by her example and her courage.”

Professor Maria Delgado, Vice Principal for Research and Knowledge Exchange at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, said:

"Nuria Espert has been a dominant force on the Spanish stage for sixty plus years as an actress and director. It feels right and fitting to recognise these achievements in the city where she made her directorial debut with The House of Bernarda Alba in 1986 — a production that the dramatist Arnold Wesker saw as responsible for opening the doors to Lorca in the UK.”

The Honorary Doctorate from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama is Nuria Espert’s fourth such award and her first international one, alongside the nearly 180 awards, decorations, prizes and distinctions she has accumulated throughout her career.

Among these, she is the recipient of the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts in 2016, the Europe Theatre Award, the National Theatre Award, the Valle Inclán Award, the Gold Medal for Fine Arts Merit, the National Acting Award, the Corral de Comedias Award, the Belgrade BITEF Award, the Laurence Olivier Award, and the Evening Standard award for Best Direction of the Year in London.