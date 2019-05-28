Nuffield Southampton Theatres' Production Of THE AUDIENCE Incorporates Theresa May's Premiership

In the light of recent events, Director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Samuel Hodges, incorporates Theresa May's premiership and resignation into his production of Peter Morgan's The Audience, reflecting the current political landscape. Currently in previews, the production opens at Nuffield Southampton Theatres on 30 May and runs until 22 June.

Samuel Hodges, Director of Nuffield Southampton, said today, "It's clearly an electric time to be telling this story, one which effectively charts the Queen's response and responsibility in moments of great political crisis. We don't know what the Queen thinks of Theresa May, but it felt urgent for our production to respond in some way to what is happening at this very moment."

65 Years. 13 Prime Ministers. One Queen.

For 65 years, the Queen has met her Prime Minister every week in an Audience at Buckingham Palace. Both parties agree never to repeat what is said. Not even to their spouses.

What is discussed? What secrets are shared? Does her Majesty have her favourites?

Sometimes intimate, often confessional, occasionally explosive, The Audience imagines the private moments that define a changing Britain. One head of state. Endless heads of government. This play asks where the real power lies.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres Director Samuel Hodges directs an intimate and re-worked production of the smash hit play from Peter Morgan, the writer of the critically acclaimed TV series The Crown and the Oscar award winning film The Queen.





