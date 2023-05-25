Noel Fitzpatrick's BEYOND SUPERVET Comes to Parr Hall This Autumn

Full of passion, humour and raw truth, Noel’s 25-date Beyond Supervet tour will kick off at the end of September and reach Parr Hall on Friday, 3 November.

One of the world’s most renowned and much-loved orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeons, Noel Fitzpatrick will bringing his new stage show to Warrington this autumn.

Full of passion, humour and raw truth, Noel's 25-date Beyond Supervet tour will kick off at the end of September and reach Parr Hall on Friday, 3 November.

This fascinating evening will be full of fun and insights into the things Noel has learned from the thousands of animals he has helped throughout his career.

Going beyond the world of The Supervet, Noel will explore how caring for animals really can help us all and how modern medicine can have an incredible impact on our lives.

Bringing the narrative of his many books to life, Noel will be engaging audiences with stories, anecdotes, and a vision for the future, all told to a powerful soundtrack which reinforces the huge role music plays in his life.

Noel said: “Through my life and career I have many stories to tell from the animals who inspire me and have healed me through their demonstrations of bravery, openness and kindness.

“This show is an honest and open account about life, and I hope many will relate to it, laugh and celebrate the only thing that matters at the end of it all; love.”

From the adventures of Noel’s much-loved dog, Keira, to his own personal journey, this is a show is a must for any Supervet fan. Noel will also explore how animals offered him hope as he struggled through some of his darkest moments.

Noel’s hope is the show will inspire audiences to dream big and offer an antidote to our hectic lives, showing that, at the end of the day, love is all that really matters.

Noel Fitzpatrick’s Beyond Supervet is at Parr Hall on 3 November. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Visit Click Here




