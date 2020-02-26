Nick Offerman Returns To London With ALL RISE

After the sell-out success of his last visit to the UK, the award-winning actor, writer, woodworker, and comedian Nick Offerman will be holding more public gatherings where he will perform his latest touring show All Rise - rejoice! The show will be coming to Brighton, Sheffield, Nottingham and an encore performance in London, where tickets for his last show absolutely flew off the proverbial shelves.

"My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow Homo Sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine," said Offerman.

All Rise is an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed. Genuflection optional: in my church, you kneel as you please, or not at all!

"It's a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice! Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box"

Offerman is an accomplished entertainer known for Parks and Recreation (2009), The Founder (2016) and Fargo (2014). His role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, earned him a Television Critics Association Award in the US for Individual Achievement in Comedy. He is also a two-time nominee for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His first major television role since the end of Parks and Recreation was Karl Weathers in the acclaimed series Fargo, for which he also received a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries.

In addition to Parks & Recreation and Fargo, television audiences have seen Offerman on multiple episodes of Adult Swim's Children's Hospital and ABC's George Lopez. He has also guest starred on numerous series, including Deadwood, 24, Will & Grace, and Monk to name but a few.

His list of film credits is just as extensive including Lake Bell's In a World..., 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, The Kings Of Summer, The Men Who Stare at Goats alongside George Clooney, Sin City with Bruce Willis and many more.

As a writer, Offerman has published four books (All New York Times Bestsellers): The Greatest Love Story Ever Told (with his legendary bride Megan Mullally) (2018), Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man's Fundamentals for Delicious Living (2013), Gumption: Relighting the Torch of Freedom with America's Gutsiest Troublemakers (2015), and Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop (2016).

While having earned massive recognition for his work on-screen, Offerman also thrives on stage in front of a live audience having got his start in Chicago community theatre, where he was a founding member of the Defiant Theatre. His solo show Full Bush was a rousing success when he took it to Australia three years ago. Their joint tour Summer of 69: No Apostrophe was also a big hit across America with the show taking an intimate and hilarious look into his sex life with wife Megan Mullally. Other previous stage productions Nick has starred in include Annapurna at the Acorn Theatre in New York and the Odyssey Theatre in LA, the off-Broadway play Adding Machine and the 2015 Huntington Theatre production of A Confederacy of Dunces.

