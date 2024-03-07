Nick Hayes and Matthew Stathers Will Lead Premiere of REMEMBRANCE MONDAY at Seven Dials Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nick Hayes and Matthew Stathers will star in the world premiere of Remembrance Monday by Michael Batten, directed by Alan Souza at Seven Dials Playhouse. Performances run 23 April – 1 June.

Julius and Connor, model husbands, have it all; the apartment, the careers, the bodies... all that's missing is the cliché dog. But when flickering moments and distorted memories trap Julius in the replay of a singular Monday night, reality bends, leading them both into the haunting grip of some terrifying truths.

Remembrance Monday is by Michael Batten. His self-penned solo show Self Tape, in which he also starred, sold-out its run at the King's Head Theatre and earned an OFFIE nomination.

It stars Nick Hayes as Julius and Matthew Stathers as Connor.

Nick Hayes was most recently Ralph in Groundhog Day (The Old Vic). His other Theatre credits include Mitchell in The Little Dog Laughed (Irish premiere, Dublin), Adam/Felicia in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (UK Tour), Ren in Footloose (West End), Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever (West End), Legally Blonde (West End). TV & Film includes Julian Abbington in The Space You Need, Orson Buxton in Hollyoaks: In The City (C4), Tom Portman in Doctors (BBC) and multi-award winning short film The Definition of Lonely (Best Actor Kino Shorts).

Matthew Stathers was The Stalker in The Bodyguard (West End & UK Tour). His TV credits include Hullraisers (C4), Meet The Richardsons (UKTV), Harlots 3 (Hulu), Doctors and Holby City (BBC), Nigel Steadman in Coronation Street (ITV), Rhinestone Cowboys, Sink or Swim-Coming Up (C4) Threesome (Big Talk). Films include the lead role of Joe Ridley in Hi-Lo Joe, Dan in Young, High & Dead and Hot Lips in Knuckledust.

Creative Team:

Playwright - Michael Batten

Director - Alan Souza

Set Designer - Andrew Exeter

Lighting Designer - Neill Brinkworth

Sound Designer - Sarah Weltman

Movement Director - Dianté Lodge

Casting Director - Pearson Casting CDG

Produced by M. Green Productions in association with Seven Dials Playhouse