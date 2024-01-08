New Vic Theatre Will Stage the Premiere of A LEAP IN THE DARK

Staffordshire's New Vic presents the stage premiere of A Leap In The Dark, charting the story of the UK's first ever radio play on its 100th anniversary, a major moment in radio history. The production is written by Emmy award-winning Ron Hutchinson.

Originally commissioned by BBC Radio 4, A Leap In The Dark, written by Emmy award-winning writer Ron Hutchinson, will have its stage premiere at the New Vic Theatre from Friday 9 February to Saturday 2 March, directed by Caroline Wilkes*.

This sophisticated comedy caper celebrates the 100th anniversary of the UK's first ever radio play and charts the (almost) true story of how radio plays came to be.

Cedric Maud's a man with a plan. He and assistant Grace believe a play made specifically for the wireless could be just the thing to entertain listeners and put the newly-formed BBC on the map.

Theresa Heskins, New Vic Artistic Director said: “I was on a long drive, with the radio on for company as ever, and was lucky enough to hear Ron Hutchinson's play celebrating the birthday of BBC Radio Drama. A Leap In The Dark gave me a fascinating insight into how a new artform had come about, and I was delighted when Ron agreed to reimagine the play for the stage. A hundred years since that first play was broadcast I'm delighted that we can celebrate our great national treasure, the BBC, and the art of radio drama.”

An eight strong cast will bring this fast-paced comedy to life with Suzanne Ahmet (Marvellous, New Vic and @sohoplace, Around the World in 80 Days, New Vic and Royal Exchange Manchester, UK tour) as May Playfair; Angela Bain (The D Road, Claybody Theatre, Inherit The Wind, I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire, New Vic) as Lady Hartley/Mrs Stanley; Madeleine Leslay (The Archers, BBC Radio 4, The Mousetrap, West End) as Rita Hartley/Madge/Danish Actress; Alyce Liburd (Song of the Sytch, Claybody Theatre, The Great Gatsby, Grosvenor Open Air Theatre Chester) as Grace; Perry Moore (Tom, Dick and Harry, New Vic and Alexandra Palace, Marvellous, New Vic and @sohoplace) as Cedric Maud; Ben Norris (The Archers, BBC Radio 4, The Choir of Man, West End) as Richard Hughes/Hector; Robert Pickavance (A View From the Bridge, York Theatre Royal and Royal & Derngate Northampton, The Grand Gesture, The Canterbury Tales, Northern Broadsides) as Mr Bigsby/Mr Billingsby/Jimmy/Commissionaire; and Andrew Pollard (Tom, Dick and Harry, New Vic and Alexandra Palace, Around the World in 80 Days, New Vic, UK tour, Broadway and Asolo Rep, Florida) as Nigel Playfair.

A Leap In The Dark takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 9 February to Saturday 2 March 2024. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10.00. For more information and to book call the Box Office on 01782 717962 or purchase them online at newvictheatre.org.uk.