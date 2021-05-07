Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical Adaptation of LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER Will Open This June

This world premiere adaptation will be filmed to stream later in the year before future live performances.

May. 7, 2021  

The new musical adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's infamous literary classic, Lady Chatterley's Lover, will come to the West End for a strictly limited run this summer. Crafted by composer John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask, Duchess Theatre; Closer to the Sun, Harold Pinter Theatre), this world premiere at Shaftesbury Theatre will reenergise Lawrence's sensation for a new audience.

This world premiere adaptation will be filmed to stream later in the year before future live performances.

The impassioned tale of female agency and Lady Chatterley's pursuit of a life more than half-lived changed the literary landscape of Britain. Banned as scandalous erotica when first published and subject of a watershed obscenity trial, Lawrence's text caused outrage not just because of the expletives and explicit sexual relationship, but because it presented a physical relationship that traversed social class divides. This intense and fiery classic will find new frenzied power in its translation to the stage.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by the award-winning Sasha Regan (Blondel, Union Theatre; The Last Five Years, St. James Theatre) with original libretto by Phil Willmott (Once Upon a Time At the Adelphi; Relativity: The Einstein Musical), and production design by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre; Scaramouche Jones, Stream.Theatre).

Composer John Robinson comments, I am thrilled to be back in the West End with my latest musical - it's a project very close to my heart given my own roots in D.H. Lawrence country and I hope to give due justice to both the ground-breaking novel as well as the area in which it is set. By recording the show for streaming later this year we're also guaranteeing it a fabulous future life to ensure more audiences can enjoy the work.

Tickets are available priced from £14.50 - £50.80 at shaftesburytheatre.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Belter T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt (Color)
Performer T-Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
TRESTLE to be Presented at Jack Studio Theatre Photo

TRESTLE to be Presented at Jack Studio Theatre

Listen: Paapa Essiedu and More Join Latest Episodes of THAT PODCAST Photo

Listen: Paapa Essiedu and More Join Latest Episodes of THAT PODCAST

Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer Season of Indoor and Outdoor Events Photo

Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer Season of Indoor and Outdoor Events

PARADISE LOST From Lost Dog Announces Dates For This Summer Photo

PARADISE LOST From Lost Dog Announces Dates For This Summer


More Hot Stories For You

  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces World Premiere of A THOUSAND ACRES and $1.5 Million Gift
  • DANCE INTO SPRING Will Tour Around Iowa This Weekend
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2021 Festival With Health And Safety Protocols
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!