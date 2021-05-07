New Musical Adaptation of LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER Will Open This June

The new musical adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's infamous literary classic, Lady Chatterley's Lover, will come to the West End for a strictly limited run this summer. Crafted by composer John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask, Duchess Theatre; Closer to the Sun, Harold Pinter Theatre), this world premiere at Shaftesbury Theatre will reenergise Lawrence's sensation for a new audience.

This world premiere adaptation will be filmed to stream later in the year before future live performances.

The impassioned tale of female agency and Lady Chatterley's pursuit of a life more than half-lived changed the literary landscape of Britain. Banned as scandalous erotica when first published and subject of a watershed obscenity trial, Lawrence's text caused outrage not just because of the expletives and explicit sexual relationship, but because it presented a physical relationship that traversed social class divides. This intense and fiery classic will find new frenzied power in its translation to the stage.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by the award-winning Sasha Regan (Blondel, Union Theatre; The Last Five Years, St. James Theatre) with original libretto by Phil Willmott (Once Upon a Time At the Adelphi; Relativity: The Einstein Musical), and production design by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre; Scaramouche Jones, Stream.Theatre).

Composer John Robinson comments, I am thrilled to be back in the West End with my latest musical - it's a project very close to my heart given my own roots in D.H. Lawrence country and I hope to give due justice to both the ground-breaking novel as well as the area in which it is set. By recording the show for streaming later this year we're also guaranteeing it a fabulous future life to ensure more audiences can enjoy the work.

Tickets are available priced from £14.50 - £50.80 at shaftesburytheatre.com