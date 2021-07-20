New Diorama Theatre Announces New Season To Mark Their Tenth Anniversary

In September New Diorama Theatre embarks on its tenth anniversary with their most ambitious season of ensemble and company work ever.

Nouveau Riche, curious directive, Police Cops and Ugly Bucket will each present their largest scale shows to date. The season consists of three newly-commissioned world premieres and one London premiere, and coincides with the full re-opening of New Diorama Theatre and their City NDT Broadgate space.

Artistic Director David Byrne says:

"This September, New Diorama turns 10.

We've decided to celebrate with a total, complete blowout of a season - premiering four unmissable shows, concocted as an antidote for the last year. While other theatres might be focused on solo shows and revivals, we're betting on new artists and ambitious work - resulting in the most thrilling season we've ever presented.

There's going to be some tears, some moments of wonder, and a lot of laughter. Most importantly, we'll be doing it all together again.

Come and join us. There's ten candles on our cake this year, let's blow it out together."

The season opens with the world premiere of internationally-renowned curious directive's DECIPHERING (7 Sept - 2 Oct, 21). Inviting the audience on an inter-continental journey to the origins of human creativity, this new show blends expansive storytelling, innovative technology and international collaboration, taking them inside the real-life cave network containing the oldest graphic communication ever found. Conceived with Indonesian artist collective Bombo, who've been granted world-first access to this extraordinary site.

Following their hit Typical and multi-award-winning Queens of Sheba, Nouveau Riche are one of the UK's most exciting theatre companies. Commissioned by New Diorama, co-commissioned by Boundless Theatre, the world premiere of FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY (12 Oct - 6 Nov, 21) is the company's biggest show to date. Written by Nouveau Riche's Artistic Director Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, this landmark new play is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse - where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

New Diorama has always been about young companies and new work. One of the most exciting groups to come out of the last few years is Liverpool-based Ugly Bucket, who blew us away at the National Student Drama Festival. Originally slated for the 2020 Edinburgh Fringe and shortlisted for the New Diorama and Underbelly Untapped Award, we're thrilled to present the London premiere of GOOD GRIEF (14 & 15 Nov, 21), a hilarious gut-punch of a show on national tour. A dying man's last wish: for Ugly Bucket to create a show about death. Will it be subtle? Will it be sophisticated? Probably not, but it's his funeral. Literally.

And finally, we end the year with POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL (23 Nov - 23 Dec, 21). Yes, really. Based on their multi-award-winning stage show that's toured the world over, POLICE COPS THE MUSICAL is a cinematic comedy blockbuster joyride full of grit, guns and uncompromising facial hair - all set to a blasting 80s power-pop soundtrack. Commissioned by New Diorama and co-commissioned by the Lowry and New Wolsey Theatre, an expanded cast and a live band supercharge the company's unique physical comedy mayhem for their most ambitious show yet.

