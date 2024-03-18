New Chair, Deputy Chair, and Board Members Join Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scarborough Theatre Trust, the board which runs the town’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, has a new chair and deputy chair.

Sarah Nicholson and David Warner MBE will replace retiring chair Helen Boaden and deputy chair Kate Fenton, both of whom are stepping down after serving their statutory periods on the board.

Both have local connections – Sarah studied at the University in Scarborough, while David lives in Scarborough.

Sarah has worked in theatre for over 25 years, currently as part-time Interim Executive Director at RTYDS (Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme) and prior to that as Interim Executive Director at the Young Vic. She has also worked at The Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Theatres, the Orange Tree Theatre, The Gate Theatre in London and in numerous roles at The National Theatre. Sarah is chair of the board of NSDF (the National Student Drama Festival) until April 2024 and was on the board of The Gate Theatre. As a freelancer, Sarah works as a facilitator, mediator and recruiter and supports individuals new to leadership/senior management roles, with a particular focus on change management.

David worked as a strategic philanthropy and social change consultant advising government and independent funders. He is also Chair of Local Trust, a place-based funder supporting 150 left-behind communities across England, and a trustee of CaVCA in Scarborough.

Sarah and David will be joined on the board by two new trustees: Tim Sheader and Dr Genevieve Davies.

The Artistic Director of London’s Donmar Warehouse, Scarborough-born-and- bred Tim was a long-standing and proud member of Rounders, the SJT’s youth theatre and spent a happy summer at the SJT during university holidays observing rehearsals and working on the stage crew. Until recently he was Artistic Director of the Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park, London. He has directed many plays, musicals and operas in the UK, Europe and the US, including two plays at the SJT.

Barrister Dr Genevieve Davies was on the Board of the Royal Opera House from 2013 to 2021 and has served on the Board of British Youth Opera and until recently was a Governor of the Royal Ballet School. Genevieve was appointed to the Board of the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2019, and also sat on the Board of the Victoria and Albert Foundation. She remains on the V&A’s Advisory Council.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s joint chief executives, Caroline Routh and Paul Robinson, say: “Helen and Kate have dedicated a huge amount of time and energy to supporting us and the SJT, particularly through the pandemic, and it’s been a pleasure to work with them.

“We’re really looking forward to this next chapter with Sarah, David, Tim and Genevieve. Given their connections to Scarborough and passion for the town, we know they will make a huge contribution to the future of the theatre.”