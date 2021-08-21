New Arts Festival Launches In Nottingham

Nonsuch on Trent is a brand new arts festival in Nottingham this summer, presented by Hockley-based creative venue and theatre Nonsuch Studios. From Thursday 26th August to Sunday 5th September, they'll be transforming Victoria Embankment's iconic art deco bandstand into an exciting and vibrant festival village, with some of the best comedy, cabaret, music, theatre and performance along with delicious street food, craft drinks and much, much more.

Audiences can expect some familiar faces from the Nottingham and Midlands scene - including The Gilded Merkin Burlesque & Cabaret and an afternoon takeover by Hockley venue Jamcafé - alongside nationally and internationally known artists - such as Hackney Colliery Band, "One of the greatest live bands that we have in this country" (BBC Radio 2), Frisky & Mannish, whose brand of spectacular musical comedy has been heard across radio, on television and who have toured internationally, and world-record breaking beatbox champion and family entertainer Shlomo. Nonsuch on Trent is set to be the staycation all Nottinghamians have been waiting for.

Edward Boott, Nonsuch Studios' Artistic Director & CEO says:

"We're so excited to be bringing a brand new summer arts festival to Nottingham, and in one of our city's most beautiful and frankly underused venues - the Victoria Embankment Bandstand.

"The entire Nonsuch Studios team have been working flat out to make this festival a real treat for the audiences of our city to enjoy this summer, bringing some of the best artists from across the UK to the fine shores of the River Trent.

"Like most things, this year we can't do everything we'd like to, but we've worked hard to ensure we can put on a great event with amazing artists in the safest way possible and we know that audiences are behind us to experience culture again in a safe and respectful manner."

The Nonsuch on Trent lineup will comprise shows for a variety of ages. Families looking for great summer entertainment can enjoy: Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure For Kids by the world-record breaking beatboxer; Comedy Club 4 Kids, a typical comedy club night, but in the day and without the swears; and Robin Hood by Three Inch Fools, an inventive take on our city's ubiquitous folktale by the modern-day musical troupe.

Meanwhile, for the grown-ups, there's the Gilded Merkin Burlesque & Cabaret. Established at Nottingham's Glee Club in 2012, it is now one of the UK's biggest cabaret variety shows and will headline the festival's opening night.

It might be Nonsuch on Trent's first year, but they've got a festival veteran in the musical duo Frisky & Mannish, who bring their Pop Lab to the stage on Friday evening.

Hockley gem and neighbour to Nonsuch Studios, Jamcafé takes over on Sunday afternoon, with jam music in the afternoon and a DJ set in the evening alongside their own drinks menu.

There's more live music from Hackney Colliery Band; since their performance at London 2012's closing ceremony they have toured widely, been heard on radio worldwise and collaborated with artists such as Amy Winehouse and Madness.

Tickets for these events are on sale from Tuesday 27th July at 12.00PM, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Nonsuch Studios are also offering use of the Victoria Embankment Bandstand space to local community groups. They ask anybody interested in using this unique performance space, such as youth and outreach groups wishing to showcase their musical or dramatic talent or run a free workshop, to get in touch with them directly.

After a tough year and a half for festivals of all kinds, with endless postponements and cancellations, Nonsuch Studios are hopeful that Nonsuch on Trent will bring some much-needed joy and release. With the government's restrictions now lifted, organisers will proceed with caution and take all necessary measures to ensure that this is a COVID-safe event.

Nonsuch on Trent is presented with the support of Nottingham City Council. Cllr Eunice Campbell-Clark, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Culture, and Schools said: "I am so pleased we have been able to work with Nonsuch to add some great new, safe summer events to our programme that will appeal to all ages and interests. It is wonderful to see the city's bandstands being put to use again this summer at both the Embankment and at the Nottingham Arboretum. These are real cultural assets. Because of our partnership work with events such as Nonsuch on Trent, it will be great to see such diverse programming being staged in this Grade II listed structure which is enjoying a new lease of life since fire devastated it in 2017."

Full event information can be found and tickets bought by visiting nonsuchontrent.com.

Priority booking is available to Nonsuch Studios' newsletter subscribers.