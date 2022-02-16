New Adventures Announces Return of MATTHEW BOURNE'S SLEEPING BEAUTY

New Adventures has announced the return of Matthew Bourne's gothic romance "SLEEPING BEAUTY".

The UK tour opens at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on Saturday 12 November 2022 and runs until 19 November before visiting, The Lowry, Salford from 22 November to 26 November; ahead of a seven-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells, London from Tuesday 29 November to Sunday 15 January 2023. Further tour dates for 2023 and casting to be announced shortly.

Matthew Bourne's "SLEEPING BEAUTY" reawakens in 2022, celebrating 10 years since its premiere at Sadlers Wells, when it became the fastest selling production in the company's history.

Now established as a firm favourite in the New Adventures repertoire, the award-winning "SLEEPING BEAUTY" has enchanted international audiences throughout the UK and across the globe.

Matthew Bourne said today:

"Ten years ago, I fulfilled a long-held ambition to complete the trilogy of Tchaikovsky ballets following my Nutcracker! in 1992 and Swan Lake in 1995. It's no secret that this particular ballet was a daunting task and one that I approached with trepidation. It did, however, turn out to be a richly rewarding experience with the entire creative team on glorious form and, in my opinion, it remains one of New Adventures greatest achievements. I look forward to new generations of dancers rising to the varied challenges of this much-loved production and bringing its magic back to audiences throughout the UK"

Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires, where the timeless tale of good vs evil is turned upside-down, creating a supernatural love story that even the passage of time itself cannot hinder. Will Princess Aurora ever find her true love again?

With an unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky, sumptuous sets and costumes, evocative lighting and masterly storytelling, the beloved fairy tale is brought to life by the uniquely talented New Adventures company. Get ready to be transported in time from the halcyon days of the late Edwardian era through to the modern day in this dazzling gothic romance.

"SLEEPING BEAUTY" is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne working with his regular collaborators and New Adventures Associate Artists; Lez Brotherston (Set and Costumes), Paule Constable (Lighting) and Paul Groothuis (Sound Design).

Following the success of their collaboration for Nutcracker! New Adventures are thrilled to be continuing their partnership with Fortnum & Mason for Sleeping Beauty.