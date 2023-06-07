New Adaptation of FRANKENSTEIN Will Embark on UK Tour in September

A brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein will start a major UK theatre tour at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 16 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

This new thriller inspired by the classic gothic novel and complete with a stunning original score explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing “perfection”.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

1943. Whilst Europe tears itself apart, two women hide from their past at what feels like the very end of the world. And one of them has a terrifying story to tell…

“I created life. You don’t believe me but it’s true. I didn’t start from scratch of course but out of portions and odd ends I made something –alive. But what I created... it wasn’t a superhuman. It was a monster.”

Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world’s favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination.

The production is unsuitable for under 12s.

Frankenstein is adapted and directed by Séan Aydon who was assistant director on the world premiere of Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus at the Hammersmith Apollo and recently adapted and directed the national tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The production has design by NICKY BUNCH (Potted Panto costumes, Apollo Theatre & Garrick Theatre), lighting by Matt Haskins (Peter Pan Goes Wrong – Broadway, West End, Canada, The Empress – RSC) and a score by Eamonn O’Dwyer (Brief Encounter at Watermill Theatre, Lady Chatterley’s Lover UK Tour; Twelfth Night & Henry V at Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, York).

Frankenstein is produced by Tilted Wig Productions, formed by Katherine Senior and Matthew Parish in 2017. Their inaugural production of Great Expectations was co-produced with Malvern Theatres and in 2019 they coproduced The Picture Of Dorian Gray and Philip Meeks’ play Murder, Margaret And Me with Malvern Theatres and the Churchill Theatre, Bromley. 2020 began with a tour of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, adapted by Ciaran McConville which was sadly was cut short due to COVID-19. 2021 saw them back on the road with a haunting production of The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow and they are currently on a 25 week tour with York Theatre Royal’s Around the World in 80 Days.

Frankenstein Tour Dates 2023

16 - 18 September Churchill Theatre Bromley

19 - 23 September Derby Theatre

26 - 30 September Exeter Northcott

3 - 7 October Albany Theatre Coventry

10 - 14 October Theatre By The Lake, Keswick

17 - 21 October Darlington Hippodrome

24 - 28 October York Theatre Royal

31 October - 4 November Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds ON SALE 19 JUNE

7 - 11 November Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre

14 - 18 November Malvern Theatres

21 - 25 November Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne