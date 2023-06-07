New Adaptation of FRANKENSTEIN Will Embark on UK Tour in September

The tour kicks off at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 16 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 1 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo 2 Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour
Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Photo 3 Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Windsor
Review: GYPSY, The Mill At Sonning Photo 4 Review: GYPSY, The Mill At Sonning

New Adaptation of FRANKENSTEIN Will Embark on UK Tour in September

A brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein will start a major UK theatre tour at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 16 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

This new thriller inspired by the classic gothic novel and complete with a stunning original score explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing “perfection”.  

Casting will be announced at a later date.

1943. Whilst Europe tears itself apart, two women hide from their past at what feels like the very end of the world. And one of them has a terrifying story to tell…

“I created life. You don’t believe me but it’s true. I didn’t start from scratch of course but out of portions and odd ends I made something –alive. But what I created... it wasn’t a superhuman. It was a monster.”

Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world’s favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination.

The production is unsuitable for under 12s.

Frankenstein is adapted and directed by Séan Aydon who was assistant director on the world premiere of Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus at the Hammersmith Apollo and recently adapted and directed the national tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The production has design by NICKY BUNCH (Potted Panto costumes, Apollo Theatre & Garrick Theatre), lighting by Matt Haskins (Peter Pan Goes Wrong – Broadway, West End, Canada, The Empress – RSC) and a score by Eamonn O’Dwyer (Brief Encounter at Watermill Theatre, Lady Chatterley’s Lover UK Tour; Twelfth Night & Henry V at Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, York).

Frankenstein is produced by Tilted Wig Productions, formed by Katherine Senior and Matthew Parish in 2017. Their inaugural production of Great Expectations was co-produced with Malvern Theatres and in 2019 they coproduced The Picture Of Dorian Gray and Philip Meeks’ play Murder, Margaret And Me with Malvern Theatres and the Churchill Theatre, Bromley. 2020 began with a tour of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, adapted by Ciaran McConville which was sadly was cut short due to COVID-19. 2021 saw them back on the road with a haunting production of The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow and they are currently on a 25 week tour with York Theatre Royal’s Around the World in 80 Days.

Frankenstein Tour Dates 2023

16 - 18 September                Churchill Theatre Bromley

19 - 23 September               Derby Theatre

26 - 30 September              Exeter Northcott

3 - 7 October                        Albany Theatre Coventry

10 - 14 October                     Theatre By The Lake, Keswick

17 - 21 October                      Darlington Hippodrome

24 - 28 October                   York Theatre Royal

31 October - 4 November  Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds ON SALE 19 JUNE

7 - 11 November                    Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre

14 - 18 November                 Malvern Theatres

21 - 25 November                Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Thousands Flock To Warrington For The Return Of GRASSROOTS MUSIC FEST Photo
Thousands Flock To Warrington For The Return Of GRASSROOTS MUSIC FEST

Warrington Music Festival's return has been hailed a huge success after thousands of people joined together in the town centre for the vibrant all-day event.

2
Immersive PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION Comes to Blenheim Palace This Summer Photo
Immersive PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION Comes to Blenheim Palace This Summer

This Summer, join PaddingtonTM in an immersive outdoor adventure staged across the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace! PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION is the perfect day out for families who love to immerse themselves in live performance, puppetry, and outdoor adventure.

3
GREATEST DAYS Comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre in July Photo
GREATEST DAYS Comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre in July

The Official Take That Musical Greatest Days, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth. will play at Milton Keynes Theatre from 03 – 08 July.

4
Cast Revealed For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at The Mayflower, Southampton Photo
Cast Revealed For SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at The Mayflower, Southampton

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre have announced further star casting for this year's fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
The Barnfield Theatre (6/02-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Last First
The Space (6/06-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Harbour Lights Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Vue Bristol Cribbs Causeway (6/28-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Royal Lyceum Theatre (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bark Bark
The North Wall Arts Centre (6/08-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You