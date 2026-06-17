Natalie Casey Joins ROMEO & JULIET at the New Vic Alongside Russell Kane

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Natalie Casey (2.22: A Ghost Story, UK Tour; Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, BBC3) will star as Juliet in a radical reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet this September, as Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre and acclaimed theatre company Not Too Tame join forces for the first time. The production forms part of the New Vic Theatre's 40th anniversary programme.

Currently on tour with 2.22: A Ghost Story, Natalie is renowned for her extensive work across television and theatre, with recent stage credits including Rock / Paper / Scissors and Guys & Dolls (Crucible Theatre), as well as her critically acclaimed performance as Paulette in Legally Blonde The Musical (Sonia Friedman Productions). She will take on the role of Juliet opposite comedian Russell Kane as Romeo in this electrifying retelling of Shakespeare's classic tale of love and loss, with both performers making their New Vic Theatre debut.

Directed by Not Too Tame Artistic Director Jimmy Fairhurst (UK Theatre Award Best Director nominee, A Midsummer Night's Dream) this new interpretation of the story imagines the star-crossed lovers meeting later in life.

Artistic Director of Not Too Tame Jimmy Fairhurst said: “We saw some incredible actors for this role, but Natalie Casey came in, grabbed the thing by the throat and made it hers. Shakespeare sounding like Shane Meadows. She understood the brief perfectly and delivered Juliet's struggle, passion and wild joyfulness - before delivering her devastating agony. I was a mess.

The chemistry between Natalie and Russell is worth the ticket price alone…and we haven't even started rehearsing yet. The casting of the full powerhouse ensemble is almost in place, and we're all greyhounds in the trap, eager to start rehearsals. It'll become brutally clear why we're ageing the lovers up, but you can rest assured it makes the comedy and tragedy profoundly more devastating, in equal measure. So grab a pint, take a seat and get a load of this.”

Natalie Casey said, “To say I'm excited about being gifted the opportunity to enter the pantheon of icons who have also 'Julietted' is a vast understatement. Not Too Tame are renowned for their groundbreaking, inventive iconic stage productions, and I'm in no doubt that Jimmy, Russell and our whole team's take on Romeo & Juliet will Raise the Roof and the bar. Strap in world, we shall endeavour to gird your loins tickle your fancy and blow your socks off!”

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