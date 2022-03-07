Natalia Osipova Will Lead CARMEN at the Southbank Centre in May

Global superstar Natalia Osipova, Principal of the Royal Ballet, is to star in a brand new, contemporary dance production of 'CARMEN' on May 27th and 28th at London's Southbank Centre. Multi award-winning Osipova will perform the title role in an imaginative new version of the classic tale devised by internationally renowned choreographer and director Didy Veldman.

Says Didy: "We've formed two parallel narratives which bring together five world-class classical and contemporary dancers to create the story of an artist when she's on- and off-stage. While our production of CARMEN is chockful of dramatic choreography, it's also entertaining, quirky and unexpected."

Joining Natalia in the cast is English National Ballet Lead Principal Isaac Hernández, Jason Kittelberger, Hannah Ekholm, and Eryck Brahmania.

CARMEN had its world premiere in Edinburgh in December 2021.

Bird & Carrot Producer, Alexandrina Markvo, says:

"This will be Bird & Carrot's second production at the Southbank Centre following The Mother (also starring Natalia Osipova) in 2019; we're once again collaborating with composer Dave Price whose new soundtrack melds parts of Bizet's classical score with a modern sonic twist. We have beautiful set design and costumes by Nina Kobiashvili and dramatic lighting design by Ben Ormerod.

Natalia Osipova, her movement range, theatricality, voice and personality will be explored. I'd like the audience to truly get to know her, showing her strength, vulnerabilities, passion and insecurities on stage. When I look at Natalia, I can't help but think of Carmen. I hope Southbank Centre audiences are going to love our CARMEN with its thrilling dancing, dramatic storytelling and great music."