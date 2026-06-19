NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Adds Rafferty Coope As Special Guest

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Lionsgate, in collaboration with Tim Lawson & Simon Painter (The Illusionists) have announced that 17-year-old musical magician and 2026 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Rafferty Coope completes the cast of the stage illusion spectacular NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE as special guest act. The show runs at the London Coliseum for 5 weeks only from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the production's website.

RAFFERTY COOPE first captured the nation's attention during his audition on Britain's Got Talent 2025, earning KSI's coveted Golden Buzzer with an extraordinary piano-led card trick that left both judges and audiences amazed.

Building on his success in the semi-final, where a music-themed mind-reading act culminated in a crowd singalong to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and earned him a place in the Grand Final, Rafferty delivered another impressive performance that combined magic and music, featuring Amanda Holden’s levitating ring, a piano routine involving the judges, and a final secret message reveal. His memorable run throughout the competition saw him finish in fifth place overall.

On joining the cast, Rafferty said “The Now You See Me films were a massive part of my childhood, which helped get me hooked on magic. It blows my mind to think that I will be performing in Now You See Me Live at the London Coliseum in the West End this summer. It's a huge honour to perform in this show with some of the best magical talent in the world. I can't wait to get started and to share that incredible magical feeling I got from watching the films, on stage, with as many people as possible. Remember, 'the closer you look, the less you see.'”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rafferty Coope to the show’s spectacular line up.” says the show’s Executive Producer Tim Lawson. “Rafferty won everybody’s heart on Britain’s Got Talent and we know he will cast the same magic spell on our audiences at the London Coliseum this summer. Along with Britain’s Got Talent’s fellow alumni Fraser Penman and Eden Choi, and the internationally revered stars of the show, the Four Horsemen, Now You See Me Live is set to continue to deliver jaw dropping entertainment for audiences of all ages.”

Rafferty joins the previously announced “The Horsemen”: internationally acclaimed illusion designer and performer, Enzo Weyne*; one of the world’s leading escapologists, Andrew Basso; a dynamic rising star of modern magic, Gabriella Lester**; award-winning British magician and master storyteller, Matthew Pomeroy, next-generation manipulation artist and special guest stars Eden Choi*** and acclaimed Scottish albino stage hypnotist Fraser Penman.

Rafferty will also represent NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE at this year’s West End Live in Trafalgar Square.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, inspired by Lionsgate’s worldwide blockbuster franchise, Now You See Me, will bring the magic to life with a mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts, and jaw-dropping spectacles.

A world-class magic ensemble inspired by the film’s characters, “The Horsemen” will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy. Assembling from around the globe, they will bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to London this summer.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has been dazzling audiences across Australia and Singapore, playing to packed houses - including a completely sold-out run at the Sydney Opera House. Critics at The Sydney Morning Herald called it “a mind-blowing spectacle of illusion and storytelling,” while Broadway World said, “your jaw will hit the floor…a high-energy blend of wonder, humour and jaw-dropping illusions,” cementing its status as a must-see event. Additionally, Now You See Me Live has just announced an exciting new run in Las Vegas with performances at the MGM Grand Theatre from 15 October 2026 until 5 January 2027.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE is brought to the stage by Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Tim Lawson (Executive Producer), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), and Enzo Weyne (Illusion Director), and is co-produced by Runaway Entertainment, BOS Productions and Timothy Laczynski, by arrangement with Lionsgate.

The Now You See Me film franchise was produced by Lionsgate and earned $929 million at the global box office. The franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes two hit films and a third instalment, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which premiered in theatres last November. The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese, and based on a story by Eric Warren Singer.

More on London Coliseum Recent Articles NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Adds Rafferty Coope As Special Guest 6/19/2026

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