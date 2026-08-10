NOT NOW, BERNARD UK Tour to Launch in September

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Acclaimed children's author and illustrator David McKee's much-loved classic Not Now, Bernard is set to tour the UK in a wildly funny new stage adaptation with one giant purple monster. Best known as the creator of the beloved Elmer books, McKee remains one of Britain's most celebrated children's storytellers. Packed with physical comedy and live music, Roustabout's theatrical adaptation introduces a new generation to one of David McKee's most enduring picture books. It brings the whole family together, with Roustabout's signature silliness and mischief for young people, and nostalgic nods for adults as they rediscover the story they grew up with.

First published in 1980, the book tells the story of Bernard. He's found a monster in the back garden but his mum and dad are just too busy to notice. So Bernard tries to befriend the monster… and that doesn't go quite to plan. At its heart, Not Now, Bernard explores what happens when children feel unheard and looks at the importance of genuine connection. More than 40 years after its publication, these themes continue to resonate.

Developed in collaboration with intergenerational community groups and nurseries across Bristol and North Somerset, Roustabout Theatre's inclusive and accessible adaptation draws on experiences of childhood, family relationships and communication. The production embraces a range of communication styles, ensuring as many audiences as possible can enjoy Bernard's adventure together. Makaton signing has been woven naturally throughout, supported by Becca Hulbert, a Makaton Tutor from Arthur's Club, and every performance will be relaxed.

Directed by Toby Hulse (Bed Time, Oxford Playhouse; Ready Steady Colour Christmas Feast, RSC), bringing Bernard's wonderfully chaotic world to life are Emma Barclay (One Million Tiny Plays About Britain, Jermyn Street Theatre; Macbeth, Wilton's Music Hall), Fionn Gill (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bristol Old Vic; Keepers, The Plasticine Men) and Shaelee Rooke (Ready Steady Colour Christmas Feast, RSC; One Small Step, Oxford Playhouse), who between them play Bernard, his distracted parents, the terrifying (or perhaps not-so-terrifying) monster and a host of other characters. They are joined on stage by musician Robin Hemmings (War Game, Bristol Old Vic; Ready Steady Colour Christmas Feast, RSC), whose inventive live score is performed using both traditional instruments and everyday household objects. The set and costumes are designed by internationally renowned Laura McEwen (The Boy with Wings, Polka; The Princess & the Pea, Unicorn), bringing David McKee's bold picture book to life.

Director Toby Hulse comments, 'Not Now, Bernard by David McKee is an absolute classic picture book, by a true master of the form. I can still remember first reading it to children, and the extraordinary mixture of laughter, surprise, and disbelief it provoked. The book has been a firm favourite of mine ever since, although sadly its story of what happens when adults ignore children is perhaps even more relevant now, in this age of multiplying demands on our attention. In bringing it to the stage, we have taken the decision to use as many active means of communication as possible, including mime, speech supported by Makaton sign, and a score generated live in response to what is happening. Although our characters may be ignoring each other, our four performers are definitely not! And we have a beautiful set and costume design that vividly recreates David McKee's iconic and colour drenched illustrations. This production is going to be a rich theatrical feast unlike anything you've seen before, thrilling, thought-provoking, and very, very funny.'

TOUR DATES

26th September – 4th October: The Egg Theatre, 36 Monmouth St, Bath BA1 2AN – https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/events/not-now-bernard/

10th – 11th October: Front Room Theatre, Weston-super-Mare BS23 1AJ – https://frontroomwsm.com/event/not-now-bernard

17th October: Gateway Theatre, Seaton EX12 2LE – https://gatewaytheatre.co.uk/event/1173687706/

18th October: Valley Arts Festival, tickets on sale soon

24th October: Gosforth Civic Theatre, Regent Farm Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE3 3HD – https://www.gosforthcivictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/not-now-bernard

25th October: Waterside Arts, 1 Waterside, Sale M33 7ZF – https://watersidearts.org/events/not-now-bernard/

27th October: Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Way, Chichester PO19 6AP – https://www.cft.org.uk/

29th – 30th October: The Hullabaloo, Borough Rd, Darlington DL1 1SG – https://www.theatrehullabaloo.org.uk/shows/aw26-not-now-bernard/

1st November: The Nutshell, King Alfred Campus, Sparkford Rd, Winchester SO22 4NR – https://discardednut.co.uk/thenutshell/whatson

24th January: Lakeside Arts, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD (TBC) – https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/

30th January: The North Wall Arts Centre, South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN – https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/not-now-bernard/

31st January: Warwick Arts Centre, tickets on sale soon!

6th – 7th February: The Wardrobe Theatre, 25 West St, Bristol BS2 0DF – https://thewardrobetheatre.com/shows/not-now-bernard/

13th February: Blackwood Miners' Institute, High St, Blackwood NP12 1AA – https://www.blackwoodminersinstitute.com/en/whats-on/not-now-bernard/

14th February: Taunton Brewhouse, Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1JL – https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/

15th February: Cambridge Junction, Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX – https://www.junction.co.uk/events/not-now-bernard/

16th – 17th February: Sheffield Theatres, 55 Norfolk St, Sheffield S1 1DA – https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/not-now-bernard

20th February: ARC, Dovecot St, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 1LL – https://arconline.co.uk/whats-on/not-now-bernard/

21st February: The Lowry, Pier 8, Salford Quays, Salford M50 3AZ – https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/not-now-bernard-tr7l

27th February: Little Lyric, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, King St, London W6 0QL – https://lyric.co.uk/

28th February: artsdepot, 5 Nether St, North Finchley, London N12 0GA – https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/whats-on/

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