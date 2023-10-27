NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November

The 40th-anniversary production of Michael Frayn's multi-award-winning farce, Noises Off is coming to Milton Keynes from Tue 21 – Sat 25 Nov, as part of its major UK tour.

Directed by Lindsay Posner, the touring production will star Liza Goddard as Dotty Otley, Matthew Kelly as Selsdon Mowbray and Simon Shepherd as Lloyd Dallas. They will be joined on tour by Simon Coates as Frederick Fellowes, Lucy Robinson as Belinda Blair, Daniel Rainford as Tim Allgood, Dan Fredenburgh as Garry Lejeune, Lisa Ambalavanar as Brooke Ashton and Nikhita Lesler as Poppy Norton-Taylor.

One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Michael Frayn's celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill, a play within a play. Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, ‘Nothing On'. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Liza Goddard's extensive stage comedy credits include Life of Riley, Communicating Doors, Season's Greetings and Relatively Speaking. Matthew Kelly won the Olivier Award for Of Mice and Men and his West End credits include Waiting for Godot, Comedians and Troilus and Cressida. Simon Shepherd's many stage and TV credits include Peak Practice and West End productions of Posh, The Duck House, Rapture, Art and Hay Fever.

Hailed as the master of farce comedy, multi-award-winning playwright and novelist Michael Frayn has inspired a generation of comedies since his production of Noises Off first opened in 1982. Now considered a comedy classic, Frayn's legendary play has enjoyed stagings worldwide, including five productions in the West End and three on Broadway.

Noises Off is written by Michael Frayn. Directed by Lindsay Posner, with design by Simon Higlett, lighting by Paul Pyant, sound by Gregory Clarke, composition by Will Stuart, movement and fight direction by Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Ginny Schiller. The Associate Director is George Jibson. Produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions in association with Birmingham Rep.

