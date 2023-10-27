NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November

The touring production will star Liza Goddard as Dotty Otley, Matthew Kelly as Selsdon Mowbray and Simon Shepherd as Lloyd Dallas.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

NOISES OFF UK Tour is Coming to Milton Keynes in November The 40th-anniversary production of Michael Frayn's multi-award-winning farce, Noises Off is coming to Milton Keynes from Tue 21 – Sat 25 Nov, as part of its major UK tour.

Directed by Lindsay Posner, the touring production will star Liza Goddard as Dotty Otley, Matthew Kelly as Selsdon Mowbray and Simon Shepherd as Lloyd Dallas. They will be joined on tour by Simon Coates as Frederick Fellowes, Lucy Robinson as Belinda Blair, Daniel Rainford as Tim Allgood, Dan Fredenburgh as Garry Lejeune, Lisa Ambalavanar as Brooke Ashton and Nikhita Lesler as Poppy Norton-Taylor.

One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Michael Frayn's celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill, a play within a play. Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, ‘Nothing On'. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Liza Goddard's extensive stage comedy credits include Life of Riley, Communicating Doors, Season's Greetings and Relatively Speaking. Matthew Kelly won the Olivier Award for Of Mice and Men and his West End credits include Waiting for Godot, Comedians and Troilus and Cressida. Simon Shepherd's many stage and TV credits include Peak Practice and West End productions of Posh, The Duck House, Rapture, Art and Hay Fever.

Hailed as the master of farce comedy, multi-award-winning playwright and novelist Michael Frayn has inspired a generation of comedies since his production of Noises Off first opened in 1982. Now considered a comedy classic, Frayn's legendary play has enjoyed stagings worldwide, including five productions in the West End and three on Broadway.

Noises Off is written by Michael Frayn. Directed by Lindsay Posner, with design by Simon Higlett, lighting by Paul Pyant, sound by Gregory Clarke, composition by Will Stuart, movement and fight direction by Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Ginny Schiller. The Associate Director is George Jibson. Produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions in association with Birmingham Rep.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howells I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE Photo
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howell's I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released production photos for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November.

2
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece Machinal, based on the true story of the committal and execution of Ruth Snyder, to the Ustinov Studio.  Check out all new photos here!

3
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced the full cast for the world premiere of their snaptastic musical extravaganza, featuring a menagerie of puppets, toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction.    

4
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

La Vie Boheme, Rent Heads! Landmark Theatres are delighted to announce their debut production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Rent which will open at Peterborough New Theatre on 20 June before visiting the Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple from 03 July.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much in UK Regional The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You