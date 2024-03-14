Musical NO LOVE SONGS Returns To Dundee Rep Theatre In 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dundee Rep Theatre has announced smash-hit gig theatre musical No Love Songs will return to Dundee for exclusive dates from 9 – 11 May, before its first English dates at the Brighton Fringe.

After a sell-out premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and a triumphant homecoming run at Dundee Rep in 2023, No Love Songs is back in its hometown by popular demand. Inspired by the real-life experiences of Kyle Falconer (The View) and partner Laura Wilde, this new piece of music theatre follows two new parents grappling with the challenges of parenthood and the weight of postnatal depression. Through music, tears, and laughter, the audience is taken on a heartfelt journey as they navigate the ups and downs of their new life together.

Songs taken from Kyle's hit second solo album – No Love Songs for Laura - are reimagined live on stage in this new and urgent musical, capturing the essence of love, parenthood, and the struggles that come with it.

This is a chance for audiences in Scotland to witness the enthralling power of No Love Songs before the production moves on to its first English tour dates at the 2024 Brighton Fringe. Details of further tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director Dundee Rep Theatre, said:

It's hugely exciting to be bringing No Love Songs home to the Rep. I don't think we've ever had a show that has connected with people in the way this story has. We want Dundee audiences to have another chance to be part of the story before the show goes on to meet audiences in different parts of the world.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde, said:

We are so thrilled that No Love Songs is coming back for another short run at Dundee Rep, it will feel special being back again at the venue where it all began! We've missed the buzz, the team, the audience and whole atmosphere, it was the best experience from start to finish last year and we cannot wait for more No Love Songs mania!

More Information

DUNDEE REP THEATRE

Running from Thu 9 May – Sat 11 May 2024

Tickets from £15. Call 01382 223 530 or book online at www.dundeerep.co.uk.

Age Recommendation: 14+ (Contains strong language and themes of suicide, mental illness, and postnatal depression)

THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

Running from Wed 15–Sat 18 May,

Tickets from £10. Call 01273 709 709 or book online at https://brightonfestival.org/