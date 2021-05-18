Morosophy Presents INTROSPECTION at Brighton Fringe

When was the last time you looked into someone's eyes? Introspection is an audio experience to demystify your self perception.

Introspection is a unique approach to storytelling, allowing audiences to create their own narrative in their mind with the assistance of audio, soundscape and one nameless performer, guiding the audience, raising questions such as: How do we perceive the world? How do we perceive ourselves? and how do our perceptions change, while our eyes remain the same?

This experience allows audiences to create a stage in their minds, using their senses to experience their own unique performance. The audience's unique experience is a consequence of their own actions, perceptions and the aesthetics of interaction.

Morosophy emerged in 2019 at Royal Holloway University of London, initiated by Joshua Thomas as he presented his debut original piece 'For All the Love you Lost'. Since then, the company has dived deep into the creation of new and original writing. Morosophy were shortlisted for TheSpaceUK's Make do and mend award for ingenuity in lockdown award for their virtual production of 'To Me, That's What Love is' in Online@TheSpace Season 2. Morosophy have now joined creative forces with Somerset based company Black Hound Productions to explore more digital avenues and are delighted to present the audio experience, Introspection.

